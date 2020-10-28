Tinder Offers New Video Chat Feature

Dating app Tinder is releasing a one to one video chat feature for its users. The move comes months after the coronavirus pandemic began limiting the possibilities of other ways of dating.

The feature for the dating app is said to be free and will be available if both people decide to have it. The feature will not alert the other person that the user has decided to use the video. The decision on the video will have to come from both users.

Tinder has introduced a number of safety measures to make sure that the new video chat feature works. The feature will only let people chat if they are both facing the camera. The feature also has a few other options that can be activated during the chat or after it. Users can disable the feature at any time. They also have to agree to a number of rules and can report after a chat ends if they feel like they saw something inappropriate from the other user.

Feature Was Being Tested

The feature is not exactly new to the app, it has actually been tested in other places. But it is now being released around the world. Like many apps, Tinder has had to make changes during the coronavirus pandemic. The deadly virus has limited social activities around the world, making dating in person a little difficult for users.

The world has switched to mostly video chats and distanced social activities during 2020. Work meetings and work is done at home in many parts of the world. Some schools have resumed activities but others remain with classes online. Apps such as Zoom have provided a way for businesses and schools to continue their activities from distance.

The situation with the virus is still a problem in many parts of the world. In Europe, the cases are now on the rise once again. Countries such as France have now introduced lockdowns and many other measures to prevent more infections. That is just one of the places where the video chat feature could be a good thing for the dating app since people are being told to stay at home.

Tinder

Tinder is still a very popular app, according to market research companies. But its CEO did say back in May that the virus had an effect on the way people used the dating app. The app saw a high amount of swipes in early 2020 but reports said users showed less interest for premium subscriptions.

Tinder has been around for a while but many of its users are not premium subscribers. Rory Kozoll, head of Trust and Safety Product for the dating app, said they are excited to share their Face to Face feature to their global community after positive feedback from those who got early access.

Tinder, released in 2012, is available for iOS, Android, and Web. What do you think about this feature? Let us know in the comments.



