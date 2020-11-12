EA Play: All Titles Featured In the Vault

EA Play is a subscription service that offers numerous titles from EA and developers owned by the company. The list of games in the vault is quite large but they are different for each console. EA often adds games to the vault but here is the current list for each platform:

Xbox One/Xbox Series

Microsoft consoles currently offer the most games through the vault. The company recently partnered with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to bring the service at no additional cost. The deal began with the launch of the new Xbox consoles earlier this week. Here are all the games:

Alice: Madness Returns, Anthem, Army of Two, A Way Out, Battlefield (1, 3, 4, 1943, Bad Company, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V), Bejeweled 2 Deluxe, Bejeweled 3, Black, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Crysis (1, 2, and 3), Dante’s Inferno, Dead Space (1, 2, 3, and Ignition), Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition), Fe, Feeding Frenzy (1 and 2), FIFA (14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20), Fight Night Champion, Heavy Weapon, Madden (15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 25), Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda), Medal of Honor: Airborne, Mirror’s Edge (1 and Catalyst), NBA Live (15, 16, 18, and 19) Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, and Rivals), NHL (15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20), Peggle (1 and 2), Plants vs. Zombies (Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2), Rocket Arena, Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, Sea of Solitude, Shadows of the Damned, Skate 3, SSX, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, The Sims 4, Titanfall (1 and 2), UFC (1, 2, and 3) Unravel (1 and 2), Zuma Deluxe and Zuma’s Revenge, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

PS4/PS5

Anthem, A Way Out, Battlefield (1, 4, Hardline, and V), Burnout Paradise Remastered, Dragon Age Inquisition, Fe, FIFA (17, 18, 19, and 20), Madden (17, 18, 19, 20), Mass Effect Andromeda, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, NBA Live (18, and 19) Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, and Rivals), NHL (17, 18, 19, and 20), Peggle 2, Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2, Rocket Arena, Sea of Solitude, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, UFC (1, 2, and 3) Unravel (1 and 2), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Steam

A Way Out, Battlefield (1, 3, 4, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V), Burnout Paradise Remastered, Crysis (1, 2, and 3), Dead Space (1, 2, and 3), Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition, Fe, Jade Empire, Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda) Medal of Honor, Medal of Honor: Airborne, Mirror’s Edge and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Need for Speed, Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, Need for Speed Payback, and Need for Speed Rivals, Peggle, Peggle Nights, Plants vs. Zombies and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Rocket Arena, Sea of Solitude, SimCity 4, Spore, The Sims 3, The Sims 4, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, Titanfall 2, Unravel (1 and 2), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The PS4 and Steam versions of EA Play have the least games in the vault but both are just getting started. The PS4 version was released last year while the Steam side got EA Play just a couple of months ago. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the latest addition to the EA Play lineup. The game was added to the vault just two days ago.

EA Play is currently available at no additional cost as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The service has a price of $4.99 a month and $29.99 a year for other platforms.



