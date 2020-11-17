EA Play vs. PlayStation Now: Comparing the Subscription Services

There are so many subscription services out now that it makes it difficult to decide which one we want. On the PlayStation side, there is several of them, including PS Now and EA Play. The EA subscription service arrived to the console last year while the PS Now service has been on the console for a bit now. Here is a quick comparison between the two:

EA Play on PS4

EA Play has been on the Sony console for over a year but the lineup is somewhat small when compared to the one found on the Xbox consoles. Here are the games currently on the EA Play PS4 side:

Anthem

A Way Out

Battlefield (1, 4, Hardline, and V)

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Dragon Age Inquisition

Fe

FIFA (17, 18, 19, and 20)

Madden (17, 18, 19, 20)

Mass Effect Andromeda

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

NBA Live (18, and 19)

Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, and Rivals)

NHL (17, 18, 19, and 20)

Peggle 2

Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare and Garden Warfare 2

Rocket Arena

Sea of Solitude

Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II

The Sims 4

Titanfall 2

UFC (1, 2, and 3)

Unravel (1 and 2)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

EA Play on the PS4 has a price of $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.

PlayStation Now

PlayStation Now, launched back in 2014, allows members to stream PS2, PS3, and PS4 games on the PS4, PC, and PS5. There are more than 800 games available, with over 300 of them available for the PS4 and PS5. Here are some of the titles:

Rage 2

Injustice 2

Days Gone

MediEvil

Hitman 2

Greedfall

Dead Cells

Hello Neighbor

Dishonored 2

Street Fighter V

WWE 2K19

F1 2020

ABZU

Payday 2

Primal

Prey

Rocket League

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV Overkill

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rain

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Skydrift

Sky Fighter

Skyscrappers

Slender: The Arrival

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siegecraft Commander

Silent Hill HD Collection

Sine Mora EX

SIREN

Super Stacker Party

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust Ultra

Castle Invasion: Throne Out

CastleStorm Definitive Edition

Castlevania Harmony of Despair

Castlevania Lords of Shadow

Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD

fLOW

Flower

Fluster Cluck

For Honor

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

Friday the 13th

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Ultimate Edition

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Slug 3

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Exodus

Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition

Metro: Last Light Redux

Mortal Kombat

Moto GP 13

MotoGP 17

Moto Racer 4

Motorcycle Club

MotorStorm: Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

MouseCraft

Mudrunner

MX vs. ATV: Alive

MX vs. ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

MX vs. ATV Untamed

Anodyne

Anomaly 2

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition

AO Tennis 2

APB Reloaded

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

PlayStation Now has a price of $9.99 a month, $24.99 for three months, and $59.99 for 12 months. The service offers a free seven day trial when you add a payment option to the system.



