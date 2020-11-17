EA Play vs. PlayStation Now: Comparing the Subscription Services

There are so many subscription services out now that it makes it difficult to decide which one we want. On the PlayStation side, there is several of them, including PS Now and EA Play. The EA subscription service arrived to the console last year while the PS Now service has been on the console for a bit now. Here is a quick comparison between the two:
EA Play on PS4
EA Play has been on the Sony console for over a year but the lineup is somewhat small when compared to the one found on the Xbox consoles. Here are the games currently on the EA Play PS4 side:
- Anthem
- A Way Out
- Battlefield (1, 4, Hardline, and V)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Fe
- FIFA (17, 18, 19, and 20)
- Madden (17, 18, 19, 20)
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- NBA Live (18, and 19)
- Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, and Rivals)
- NHL (17, 18, 19, and 20)
- Peggle 2
- Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare and Garden Warfare 2
- Rocket Arena
- Sea of Solitude
- Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II
- The Sims 4
- Titanfall 2
- UFC (1, 2, and 3)
- Unravel (1 and 2)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
EA Play on the PS4 has a price of $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.
PlayStation Now
PlayStation Now, launched back in 2014, allows members to stream PS2, PS3, and PS4 games on the PS4, PC, and PS5. There are more than 800 games available, with over 300 of them available for the PS4 and PS5. Here are some of the titles:
- Rage 2
- Injustice 2
- Days Gone
- MediEvil
- Hitman 2
- Greedfall
- Dead Cells
- Hello Neighbor
- Dishonored 2
- Street Fighter V
- WWE 2K19
- F1 2020
- ABZU
- Payday 2
- Primal
- Prey
- Rocket League
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 6
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV Overkill
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rain
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Skydrift
- Sky Fighter
- Skyscrappers
- Slender: The Arrival
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Siegecraft Commander
- Silent Hill HD Collection
- Sine Mora EX
- SIREN
- Super Stacker Party
- Super Star Wars
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Castle Invasion: Throne Out
- CastleStorm Definitive Edition
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
- fLOW
- Flower
- Fluster Cluck
- For Honor
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Friday the 13th
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Ultimate Edition
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metal Slug 3
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mortal Kombat
- Moto GP 13
- MotoGP 17
- Moto Racer 4
- Motorcycle Club
- MotorStorm: Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- MouseCraft
- Mudrunner
- MX vs. ATV: Alive
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- Anodyne
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition
- AO Tennis 2
- APB Reloaded
- Ape Escape 2
- Aqua Panic!
PlayStation Now has a price of $9.99 a month, $24.99 for three months, and $59.99 for 12 months. The service offers a free seven day trial when you add a payment option to the system.