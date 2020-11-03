Once Again: MIUI Code Hints At Xiaomi Foldable Device

Last month, a Xiaomi patent made some news after showing a foldable phone. The device drew comparisons to the Galaxy Fold due to its design. But the company is back on the tech news again after a discovery was made by XDA Developers.

Notebookcheck reports that an XDA Developer member noticed a device codenamed Cetus within the MIUI 12 code. This doesn’t confirm the release of a foldable phone in the near future but it does bring back the rumors that the company is planning to release this type of device.

Snapdragon Processor, 108 MP Main Camera

There isn’t much information on the device but XDA Developers does claim that a Qualcomm Snapdragon powers the phone. On top of that, it has been rumored that the phone will feature a 108 MP main camera.

The foldable phone rumors have surrounded Xiaomi for a while now. The company has not been shy on its future plans, even teasing a foldable phone a while back. The teasers have not continued in 2020 but the rumors of a release have.

The phone discovered in the code is believed to be something different from what was seen in the teasers. Xiaomi hasn’t said much on the phones shown in those videos. But there are so many rumors and information on patents that we don’t know if the phone is still in the plans.

Last time we heard of a Xiaomi foldable phone was back in late October. At the time, Andro4All reported that a Xiaomi patent had been filed at the beginning of the year. Renders were also posted by LetsGoDigital, which has been keeping up closely with the rumors and everything linked to the Xiaomi foldable devices. Their renders show a similar device to the Galaxy Fold, one of three foldable devices that Samsung currently offers.

Xiaomi is one of many companies that have yet to announce a foldable device. The foldable phone race only has Huawei, Samsung, Motorola, and a few others. Xiaomi has made it clear that it plans to have one with the teasers posted a while back.

Interesting Designs

It has been an interesting year for the company when it comes to crazy designs and unique ideas. Not too long ago, there were rumors of a phone with buttons on the display. Late last year, they also unveiled the Mi Mix Alpha and that was supposed to come a few months later. But 2019 went by without the release and it was later said that had been suspended. The company shut down the release earlier this year by announcing that it was only a project.

Xiaomi’s next big release is rumored to be the Mi 11 but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a foldable phone from the company after everything we’ve seen over the last year. Who knows, maybe it will be more than just one since we’ve seen multiple designs through patents and reports and we still have no idea on what they plan to do with the devices seen in the teasers.



