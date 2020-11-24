PlayStation Store Black Friday Deals – All the Discounts

Sean Farlow
Black Friday is coming and just about every company is offering discounts. The PlayStation Store is one of the many that have dropped prices on games and add-ons. Here are some of the discounts that were posted by PlayStation Blog:

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • A Fisherman’s Tale
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • A.O.T. 2
  • A.O.T. 2: Deluxe Edition
  • A.O.T. 2: Final Battle
  • A.O.T. 2: Final Battle – Upgrade Pack
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Season Pass
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Apex Legends™ – Bloodhound Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Lifeline Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Octane Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Arizona Sunshine – Dead Man DLC
  • Arizona Sunshine – The Damned DLC
  • Arizona Sunshine® – Deluxe Edition
  • Arizona Sunshine® – Deluxe Upgrade
  • ARK: Aberration
  • ARK: Extinction
  • ARK: Genesis Season Pass
  • ARK: Scorched Earth
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • ARK: Survival Evolved – Explorer’s Edition
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Ultimate Edition
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Battlefield™ V Definitive Edition
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Borderlands 3 PS4™ &  PS5™
  • BOXVR
  • Budget Cuts
  • Catherine: Full Body
  • Catherine: Full Body Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
  • Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
  • Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
  • Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
  • CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Cuphead
  • DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Dead or Alive 6 – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Dead or Alive 6 – Season Pass 1
  • Dead or Alive 6 – Season Pass 2
  • Dead or Alive 6 – Season Pass 3
  • Dead or Alive 6 – Season Pass 4
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
  • Disintegration
  • DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
  • Dreams
  • Dying Light
  • F1 2020
  • F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content Bundle
  • Fallout 76: Raiders Content Bundle
  • Fallout 76: Settlers Content Bundle
  • Far Cry®5
  • Far Cry®5 – Season Pass
  • FIFA 21 Beckham Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE DIGITAL DELUXE UPGRADE
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Complete Edition Ex3 (NA/EU/AS)
  • FINAL FANTASY® XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS
  • FINAL FANTASY® XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS – Collector’s Edition
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
  • Ghostrunner
  • GOD EATER 3
  • God of War
  • GORN
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus – Character Pass Set
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
  • Greedfall
  • HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
  • Hitman 2
  • Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
  • Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
  • Hunt: Showdown
  • Hunt: Showdown – The Bayou Edition
  • Judgment
  • JUMP FORCE
  • JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass
  • JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
  • Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • KINGDOM HEARTS III
  • Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind
  • Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind + Concert Video
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition

These are just some of the discounts, you can find them all through the PS Store. The company is also offering a 25 percent discount on a one year of PS Plus and a 20 or 25 percent on PS Now.




