Samsung Galaxy A01 vs. Galaxy A10s – Quick Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A series offers a number of devices, including the Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A10s. The Galaxy A01 is the cheapest member of the Galaxy A series while the Galaxy A10s isn’t far back when it comes to price. The two have a similar price but there are some differences and things you should know if you’re looking to buy one of the two. Here is a quick comparison of the Galaxy A01 and the Galaxy A10s:

Galaxy A01

5.7-inch Infinity-V display.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.

16GB storage.

Android 10.

13MP (Dual Camera), 5MP front camera.

No fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy A01 is the cheapest in the series but it is a solid option for those who are looking to spend less than $150 on a new device. The Samsung Galaxy A01 can be found on retailers such as Amazon for about $114.

The low price does mean that the smartphone lacks some of the big features found in other releases of the Galaxy A series. One of the noticeable differences when comparing it to the Galaxy A10s is the fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A01 does not have one, which means users will have to rely on security features such as screen locks.

Looking at the specs, we can also see that the camera on the front is 5MP while the Galaxy A10s has an 8MP camera. They both have dual cameras on the back which is nice for their prices.

Galaxy A10s

6.2″, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors.

Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm), Octa-core Processor.

Dual SIM.

Android 9.0 (Pie) Samsung One UI.

32GB storage expandable with SD card up to 512GB + 2 GB RAM.

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera (F1.8), 8MP Front Facing Camera (F2.0).

No NFC support.

Fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy A10s is currently available on retailers such as Amazon for a price of about $134. That is just a bit higher than the Galaxy A01 but there are some differences, especially on the storage.

The Galaxy A10s offers 32GB of storage and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Similar versions of the Galaxy A10s such as the A10 and A10e don’t have the fingerprint scanner either. This makes the Galaxy A10s the cheapest Galaxy A phone with a fingerprint scanner.

Another noticeable difference when comparing the two is the display. The Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch display while the Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch display. The design remains similar, with both featuring a waterdrop notch and the same camera design on the back.

Both the Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A10s have a really good price. The Galaxy A10s clearly has the better specs but the Galaxy A01 is a solid option for those looking for a very affordable smartphone.



