Samsung Galaxy A10s – Worth Buying In 2020?

Samsung has many smartphones but one of its most interesting affordable options is the Galaxy A10s. Announced in August 2019, the device isn’t the most powerful of the Galaxy A releases but it does come with a nice price. Is the Galaxy A10s worth buying in 2020? Does the phone have a good camera setup? What are the specs? Here we have everything on the affordable Samsung smartphone.

Galaxy A10s: Extra Features

The Galaxy A10s is one of the many options that the company offers for its Galaxy A lineup. If you’re looking for a smartphone, you’ve probably seen a bunch of the Galaxy A devices, including the Galaxy A11, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A20.

The Galaxy A10s and the others share some similarities but the phone does have a few extra features. One of those is the fingerprint scanner on the back, a common feature among smartphones today. The Galaxy A10 and A10e don’t have a fingerprint scanner, giving the Galaxy A10s a nice little extra feature.

Specs and Features

6.2″, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors.

Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm), Octa-core Processor.

Dual SIM.

Android 9.0 (Pie) Samsung One UI.

32GB storage expandable with SD card up to 512GB + 2 GB RAM.

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera (F1.8), 8MP Front Facing Camera (F2.0).

No NFC support.

Fingerprint scanner.

Design, Cameras, and More

The design of the Galaxy A10s is similar to others from the series. The phone has a pretty good display size with a waterdrop notch. The more expensive variants in the series have a punchhole front camera in the top left or middle. But the notch for this release looks okay.

The back of the phone doesn’t really stand out. There is a dual camera and a fingerprint scanner and that’s about it. The back is glossy, so prepare to have fingerprints all over if you don’t have a case to protect it.

Price

One of the main attractions of the Galaxy A10s is its price. The phone can be found for less than $140 on retailers such as Amazon. The phone is one of several that the company offers at that price range. The Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A10 are some of the ones that have a similar price. If you want to spend even less, there is also a Galaxy A01.

Worth Buying In 2020?

The Galaxy A10s was announced over a year ago. But if you looking to spend less than $150 on a smartphone, then this isn’t a bad option at all. Sure, there are some options from other companies that are even cheaper and have similar or somewhat better specs but a lot of them are only available in a few markets or are exclusive to some retailers or mobile carriers.

A price of less than $140 is pretty nice for a phone, especially if you only plan on using it for the basic apps and calls. Have you bought this phone? If so, what do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.



