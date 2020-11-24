Samsung’s Black Friday Mode Is On – All the Offers and Deals

The Samsung US website has posted its Black Friday deals. The sales and offers include just about everything from the company. Smartphones, washing machines, and refrigerators are some of the products that the company is advertising at lower prices. Here is what you’ll find on their website:

Get up to 30% off select refrigerators

With features like the Family Hub™ to the new Bottom Freezer, find the perfect fit for your home. Black Friday prices available now.

Save up to 35% on washers Our washers are loaded with innovative features that take the hassle out of washing. Black Friday prices available now.

The washers start at $549 but there are plenty of options, including sets that come with a dryer as well.

Save $150 on the 49” CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor Bring your games to life with the groundbreaking 49” super ultra-wide 32:9 screen with Quantum Dot technology and HDR support. Now starting at $749.99 $899.99.

Free MOGA Controller with Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ purchase Plus, get 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate* when you buy Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+. Starting at $149.99 $649.99 with eligible trade-in.

Get $40 off Galaxy Buds+ Saving never sounded so sweet with Galaxy Buds+ and premium sound by AKG. Now for only $89.99 $149.99 with trade-in.

Get up to $60 off select Galaxy Watch3 Effortlessly manage your life and health. Starting at $139.99 $399.99 with eligible trade-in.

Save up to $1,800 on 4K QLED TVs See the world in over a billion shades of color with 4K TVs ranging from brilliant basics to truly show-stopping entertainment. Now starting from only $429.99.

One of the lowest prices right now is for The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020), which has a starting price of $479.99. The Q60T are at $429.99 and $799.99.

Bring home the power of true 8K. Save up to $3,000. Bring home the mind-blowing sharpness and depth of 8K with 16x more resolution than Full HD. For a limited time.

Galaxy Note 20 5G: Our best deal of the year From only $249.99 with eligible trade-in. Plus, get $30 instant credit towards select accessories

Galaxy S20 5G: Our best deal of the year From only $389.99 with eligible trade-in. Plus, get $30 instant credit towards select accessories.

The offer currently has three choices when it comes to carriers, including Unlocked, which means you can use it with any carrier, and Verizon. The Unlocked version has a price of $389.99. T-Mobile and AT&T are out of stock, according to the website.

The smartphone offers also include other series such as the Galaxy A. The Galaxy A71 5G (Unlocked) is there from $264.99 while the Galaxy A51 (Unlocked) is there from $164.99.

Samsung is one of many companies that have announced Black Friday offers. There is still a few more days before that event so we’ll likely see many more offers from other companies. We’ll keep you updated when we have more information.

What do you think about the offers from the company? Are you planning to buy anything on that day? Let us know in the comments.



