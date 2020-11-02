The PlayStation 5 Is Now 10 Days Away From Release

The Sony PlayStation 5 is less than two weeks away from making its official debut. The console has already gone up for preorders and while many have missed out on the chance, there are some who will have it on launch day. Here’s the latest on the upcoming Sony console:

PS5 Controller Works With PS3

People who already have the controller have started to experiment with it. The new design of the controller should make things interesting but some are doing a few other experiments. Over the last few days, tech YouTubers have tried the controller on different consoles. Reports have said that the controller does not work with PS5 games but there has been an interesting discovery when it comes to the PS3. Reports say the controller works with the old console, leaving us with questions on why a 14 year old console can while a seven year old system can’t.

A Twitter user also experimented with the controller by using it on a Switch. That user found that the controller can be used on the gaming system with a third-party adapter.

Game Delayed, PS Plus and Collection

Destruction AllStars, one of the launch titles, has been delayed. Sony has confirmed that there will be refunds for those who preordered the game. The good news out of all of this is that the video game will be out in February for PS Plus members.

Destruction AllStars will reportedly join the subscription service for two months. This makes the service an even more attractive option. This could also mean good news for the game itself since recent free PS Plus releases such as Fall Guys have done quite well.

The PS Plus service will be filled with tons of great options once the PS5 is released on Nov. 12. The service has already announced the PS Plus Collection, a list of games that will be available for those who are subscribed. The games are some of the most popular from the PS4 era. They include big releases such as God of War, Days Gone, and The Last Guardian. The free PS Plus November games are coming tomorrow so that’s three more that will be available for download for the PS5.

Coming Nov. 12

The PlayStation 5 is coming to the US, Japan, and several other markets on Nov. 12. The Sony console will release in other parts of the world on Nov. 19. There are reports about a European retailer suggesting that the shipping planned for Nov. 19 could happen sooner. We don’t have any confirmation on a change but this has obviously caught the attention of those who would like to have their console a few days early.

The price of the console in the US is $399 and $499. The higher price is for the standard edition with a disc drive. The $399 version is almost the same but it lacks a disc drive, meaning all games are digital.

Are you purchasing an Xbox or PlayStation? Which games are you looking to play? Let us know in the comments.



