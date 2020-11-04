Xbox Game Pass Users Can Start Preloading EA Play Titles

The Xbox Series X and Series S are less than a week away from their debut. But Xbox Game Pass users can start speeding things up by preloading their EA Play titles now. The two subscription services were separate until they announced a partnership a few weeks back.

The deal will be very good for Xbox Game Pass users since it will give them access to a number of titles that are available with EA’s subscription service, recently renamed to EA Play.

The deal will take effect at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on November 10, the day when the new Xbox consoles are released. The upcoming consoles will have some launch titles but owners will be able to play games from the Xbox One era. The EA Play addition provides a lot more to play, especially for those who like sports video games.

The information was confirmed by Tom Warren through a tweet. He said in the post that Xbox Game Pass users can now preload their EA Play games. Users don’t have a limit on the games they can download, they can choose to download all if they want to. But they won’t be available to play until Nov. 10.

Launch, Questions, and More

EA Play launched as EA Access years back. It arrived some time after for the Xbox consoles of that time. The subscription service costs $4.99 a month and $29.99 for a year. But subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get it at no additional cost.

The deal has left some questions when it comes to the subscription prices. Screenrant points out that a few comments from Warren’s tweet from gamers in other countries indicated that the prices for the Xbox Game Pass had increased.

EA Play offers a number of titles that can be found in stores but are available for free as part of the subscription service. The service has a large library of games that include releases from EA and game developers owned by them.

The library mainly features sports games such as FIFA, Madden, and NHL. The games can be downloaded for free as long as the subscription is active. Other releases from EA are also in there, including Unravel, Fe, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Unravel 2, and Plants vs. Zombies.

EA Play

The EA Play service offers more than just a library of games. There is also a ten percent discount for those who often make in-game purchases on games such as FIFA and Apex Legends.

The service also offers trials for the latest releases from EA. The option currently includes games such as Madden 21, FIFA 21, and UFC 4. The trials last ten hours, giving users plenty of time to decide if they want to purchase the video game or not. PlayStation also offers EA Play but there is currently no deal that brings the game library to its service at no additional cost.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will be released on November 10.



