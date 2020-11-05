Xiaomi Launches Pikachu Themed Products

Xiaomi is more than just smartphones, the company offers a ton of other products, including TVs, headphones, and backpacks. The Chinese giant is always announcing new products and some of its latest have to do with a very popular show, Pokemon.

Pokemon has been around for a while but it continues to be extremely popular around the world. The products from the Chinese giant don’t involve all Pokemons though, just one of its most popular, Pikachu.

Mi Power Bank, Price, and More

The famous electricity type Pokemon is now featured in several products of the company. One of the products is a special edition Mi Power Bank 2 with 10,000 mAh capacity. The product is all yellow, just like the famous Pokemon. On one side, it features the face of a happy Pikachu. The power bank went on sale on Nov. 2 for CNY 99, about $15.

TechGenyz reports that the power bank supports dual port 18W input and comes with MicroUSB and USB-C inputs. The tech site reports that it only takes four hours to complete self-charge and that the product also comes with support for a low current mode for small devices such as bluetooth headsets and Xiaomi bracelets. It is unclear if this edition will go on sale in other markets.

Other Products Featuring the Famous Pokemon

The Pikachu Edition Power Bank is not the only product that’s been announced. Xiaomi4Mi reports that there is up to six products that feature the famous Pokemon. There is the Mi AirDots Pro 2S wireless headphones, Mi suitcase, Mijia printer, and a backpack.

The wireless headphones feature a winking Pikachu and an all yellow theme. The suitcase, which is all yellow, features the face of Pikachu in the middle. The backpack has the face of the Pokemon in the back pocket. The printer also has the same theme as the other products from this release. The tech site believes this will be gone quickly as it appears to be a special edition for China.

Pikachu’s Previous Appearances and Products

Pikachu is one of the most popular Pokemons and he is usually the one featured in limited releases and partnerships. The Pokemon, who quickly became popular for being one of the main characters of the first episodes, has been the star of releases such as the Pokemon Pikachu Edition game for Game Boy. Pikachu has also appeared in other games, including the Super Smash Bros series. Pikachu also had his own movie not too long ago in which he played a detective.

It is not the first time that Xiaomi and Pokemon work together to make a limited edition release. Earlier this year, the company released Pikachu themed products as well. The products, which were from the Anker brand, went on sale separately. The three releases included a power bank, charger, and cable. The releases from earlier this year featured a similar theme but with a Pikachu looking back, smiling, and on the floor laughing.



