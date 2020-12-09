Caviar Now Offering Another Limited Edition iPhone 12, Now Without Cameras

Luxury brand Caviar has announced a number of limited edition iPhone 12. In recent weeks, we’ve seen phones with expensive materials and impressive designs. This time, the brand is focusing on people who want to feel safe in all situations.

Caviar has launched two iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max smartphones that come with their rear cameras and front camera disabled. Apple has improved the camera with every release but Caviar has completely disabled it with this design.

The iPhone 12 Pro Stealth and iPhone 12 Pro Stealth Gold use a hardened titanium case. The phones are designed to keep the cameras covered, which is an interesting option since cameras on phones such as the iPhone often have the biggest features and are one of the main reasons why people get the device.

Prices Are High

Caviar releases are far from affordable and this one is no different. The base model of the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth with 128 GB storage has a price of $4,990. The price of the Max Stealth starts at $5,530.

Those who want to have a gold version of the phone will need to pay a little more. The Stealth Gold models have a casing with tempered titanium with a strong gold PVD coating, according to PC Mag. The starting prices of those editions are $5,520 and $6,060.

iPhone 12 Pro Stealth and iPhone 12 Pro Stealth Gold

The iPhone 12 Pro Stealth and iPhone 12 Pro Stealth Gold editions are the latest iPhone 12 to be customized by the luxury brand. Back in early October, Caviar decided to customize the iPhone 12 to pay tribute to the company’s first release. For this release, the brand customized editions of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Like the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth and iPhone 12 Pro Stealth Gold editions, the Apple 1 and Apple 1 Light have a very high price. The Light edition has a price of $5,000 while the Apple 1 has a price of $10,000.

What makes these editions so expensive? Well, the brand has added a piece of motherboard from the original Apple 1. The cheaper version has a tiny piece of the motherboard. Old Apple devices are extremely rare and very expensive, making the devices that have them super expensive as well.

Less Than 100 Units

Caviar is customizing less than 100 units of the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth and iPhone 12 Pro Stealth Gold editions. The Apple tribute phones are even more rare, with the brand announcing at the time that it would only be making 49 units of the Apple 1 Light and 9 units of the Apple 1.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Caviar iPhone 12 announcements, the brand has announced at least two other editions. Earlier this year, the brand launched a luxury iPhone 12 Pro limited edition collection, which features six unique phone models dedicated to the Roman era. Prices go from $5,500 to $46,460. Caviar also announced the Space Odyssey lineup of the iPhone 12 Pro. The lineup features phones with rare materials on the back, making them very pricey as well.



