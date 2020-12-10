EA Access – Why Was It Renamed?

EA’s subscription service was recently known as EA Access. But that changed one day to another after the company made a quick announcement on the service. Why was it renamed? Are there any changes from this? Here we have everything on the service, which is now known as EA Play.

Back in August, EA made a quick announcement revealing that the service would now be known as EA Play. The announcement came after another major announcement in which it was revealed that the service was heading to Steam.

The company didn’t wait to respond to the questions on why it had decided to change the name. Here’s what the company said at the time (from Polygon):

“EA Play puts you at the center of the experience,” the company said in a blog post. “Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.”

Back in June, the company used a similar name for one of its events. The EA Play Live event revealed a number of things on upcoming games and improvements for current titles. But what we didn’t know at the time was that the company was going to make all of its service have the same name.

What’s EA Play?

EA Play is currently available on consoles such as the Xbox One and PS4. The service debuted a while back for the Microsoft console but it has only been available for the PS4 for a little over a year.

EA Play recently joined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means users get all the benefits from that service. The deal began with the release of the Xbox Series X and S consoles back on Nov. 10. Microsoft recently said that the service will be part of Xbox Game Pass for a while, which is good news for those who enjoy the sports, racing, and adventure games from EA.

If you don’t know what EA Play is about, it is basically a service that offers a number of titles from EA and its teams. The lineups vary on each platform but some of the games included are FIFA 20, Madden 20, and UFC 3. The service also offers a number of benefits, such as a 10 percent discount on some in-game purchases and 10 hour free trials for new releases.

Has It Changed?

The service went from being called EA Access to EA Play. But that’s about it, the service still features all of the games and benefits from the EA Access time. The service did recently get the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order title on the vault, meaning you can download and play at any time if you are a member.

Are you an EA Play member? If so, what are your favorite titles? Let us know in the comments.



