Fall Guys Season 3: What’s New

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout dropped Season 3 on Tuesday, adding a number of cool reward options and everything that comes with every new season. The 60 player battle royale game has changed a lot from Season 2. Here is everything that’s new with the season:

Crown Ranks and Rewards

One of the big changes of the season has to do with a tracker that lets the player know about their crowns. A crown is earned every time a player wins a match but before season three, there was no way to know how many wins a player had. Now, there is a tracker that shows the player how many crowns they have earned.

The tracker shows how many crowns a player needs to unlock more rewards. The option shows the tracker as well as the reward they will receive once they level up by winning more crowns. It has also been said that players will be able to unlock different variants of skins while they progress through the ranks.

Battle Pass

Every new season has brought a battle pass and this one is no different. The new battle pass features a ton of cosmetics and rewards that players can unlock by simply playing the game and earning XP.

The battle pass from Fall Guys is different from other games as it offers everything for free, meaning all you have to do is play the game. The rewards include crowns, patterns, outfits, and much more. The new season features a winter theme so the battle pass is mostly about that. There are 40 levels, with some of them unlocking one or three crowns.

New Maps

Season 3 has also introduced several maps with a winter theme. One of the starting maps is Tundra Run, which is a race to the finish line. The map features a number of obstacles, including punchers that make players fly away and a giant fan that pushes players back.

Freezy Peak is easily one of the craziest map additions of Season 3. The new map features a number of tough obstacles, including giant snowballs, a moving maze of walls, and punchers.

New Skins

The game has introduced a number of new skins for the battle pass. But the item shop also brings a number of cosmetics that players can buy with coins or crowns. The cosmetics in the item shop change every day so players have a chance to buy anything they have missed before or the random additions that the game developer makes for the season. Remember, the top section of the item shop is available for all while the bottom row is random rewards, which means players usually have totally different cosmetics from the others. Let’s not forget that the game has also featured several partnerships from popular games and movie series so there is a chance for that too.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 3 is now available on PS4/PS5 and PC.




