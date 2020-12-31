HBO Max – What’s Coming In January 2021

HBO Max has a lot of content coming up for January 2021. The service will be bringing a number of classics plus some new originals to keep subscribers entertained. Here is everything coming to HBO Max next month (from Mashable):

Movies

¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!) (1/29)

42nd Street (1/1)

A Better Life (1/1)

A Mermaid’s Tale (1/12)

A Star is Born: 2018 (1/1)

Against The Wild (1/12)

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti (1/12)

All the President’s Men (1/1)

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (1/12)

Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs (1/12)

An Elephant’s Journey (1/12)

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World (1/12)

Batman Begins (1/1)

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker (1/1)

Batman: Bad Blood (1/1)

Batman: Death in the Family (1/1)

Batman: Hush (1/1)

Blade (1/1)

Blue Valentine (1/12)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (1/12)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1/1)

Chinatown (1/1)

Dim Sum Funeral (1/1)

Dog Day Afternoon (1/1)

Don’t Let Go (1/23)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1/12)

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait) (1/1)

Escape from New York (1/1)

Flashpoint (1/1)

Get Carter (1/12)

Green Lantern (1/1)

Gremlins (1/1)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1/1)

Happily N’Ever After (1/1)

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White (1/1)

Happy Feet (1/1)

Happy-Go-Lucky (1/1)

He Said She Said (1/1)

Heaven Help Us (1/1)

Hecho En Mexico (1/12)

Hellboy: Blood and Iron (1/12)

Hellboy: Sword of Storms (1/12)

Hellboy: The Dark Below (1/12)

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back (1/1)

Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again (1/12)

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (1/1)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (1/16)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (1/16)

Kong: Skull Island (1/1)

La Mujer de Mi Hermano (1/12)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers (1/12)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade (1/12)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team (1/12)

Leapfrog: Numberland (1/12)

Little Con Lili (1/1)

Lost and Delirious (1/12)

Love and Sex (1/12)

Lovely & Amazing (1/12)

Ma (1/1)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1/1)

Mad Max: Fury Road (1/1)

Magic Mike (1/1)

March of the Penguins (1/1)

Margaret (1/1)

Meatballs (1/12)

Miracle On 34th Street (1/1)

Miss Firecracker (1/1)

Mistress (1/12)

Mother’s Day (1/12)

Mud (1/12)

Mulholland Dr. (1/1)

Mystic River (1/1)

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki (1/12)

Night is Short, Walk on Girl (1/12)

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D (1/1)

No Country for Old Men (1/1)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (1/12)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (1/12)

Ocean’s 8 (1/1)

Ocean’s Eleven (1/1)

Ocean’s Thirteen (1/1)

Ocean’s Twelve (1/1)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1/15)

Patriot’s Day (1/8)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1/1)

Pinocchio: 2012 (1/12)

Piter (1/1)

Poltergeist (1/15)

Promare (1/12)

Pulp Fiction (1/1)

Purple Rain (1/1)

Ready Player One (1/1)

Reservoir Dogs (1/12)

Revenge Of The Nerds (1/1)

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise (1/1)

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love (1/1)

Ride Your Wave (1/12)

Righteous Kill (1/12)

Rollerball (1/1)

Scream (1/8)

Se7en (1/1)

Shallow Hal (1/1)

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich) (1/15)

Sprung (1/12)

Stephen King’s It (1/15)

Superman Returns (1/1)

Superman: Doomsday (1/1)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (1/1)

Swimfan (1/1)

Tender Mercies (1/12)

Thanks for Sharing (1/12)

The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman (1/1)

The Color Purple (1/1)

The Conjuring (1/1)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (1/1)

The Dark Knight (1/1)

The Dark Knight Rises (1/1)

The Electric Horseman (1/1)

The Escape Artist (1/12)

The Exorcist (1/1)

The General’s Daughter (1/1)

The High Note (1/2)

The Infamous Future (1/1)

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1/12)

The King Of Staten Island (1/9)

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (1/12)

The Little Things (1/29)

The Man Who Would Be King (1/12)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (1/12)

The Mummy (1/30)

The Mummy Returns (1/30)

The Notebook (1/1)

The Producers (1/1)

The Scorpion King (1/30)

The Spy Next Door (1/12)

The Three Stooges: 2012 (1/1)

The Trouble With Spies (1/1)

The Visitor (1/12)

This Is Spinal Tap (1/1)

TMNT (1/1)

Turtle Tale (1/12)

Underclassman (1/1)

V for Vendetta (1/1)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year: Extended Version (1/1)

Vixen (1/12)

Walk Of Shame (1/1)

Willard (1/1)

Worth Winning (1/1)

You Can Count On Me (1/1)

Series

12 oz. Mouse: Seasons 1-2 (1/1)

30 Coins: Series Premiere (1/4)

Apple & Onion: Season 1B (1/1)

At Home with Amy Sedaris: Season 3 (1/20)

Axios: Season 4 Premiere (1/31)

Babylon 5 (1/26)

Batman Beyond (1/1)

Batman: The Animated Series (1/1)

Ben 10: Season 4A (1/9)

C.B. Strike: Lethal White: Limited Series Premiere (1/20)

C.B. Strike: Season 1 (1/20)

Check It Out! with Steve Brule (1/1)

Codename: Kids Next Door (1/1)

Courage the Cowardly Dog (1/1)

Craig of the Creek: Season 2 (1/1)

Ed, Edd n Eddy (1/1)

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob: Special Episode Premiere (1/24)

Eve (1/16)

Everwood (1/19)

Gomorrah: Season 3 Premiere (1/21)

Gossip Girl (1/1)

Green Lantern: The Animated Series (1/1)

Loiter Squad (1/1)

Looney Tunes Cartoons: Season 1C (1/21)

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (1/1)

Miracle Workers: Season 2 (1/10)

Ollie & Moon: Seasons 1-2 (1/12)

Other Parents: Seasons 1-2 (1/12)

Painting With John: Series Premiere (1/22)

Person of Interest (1/23)

Pushing Daisies (1/29)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut: Season 1 dubbed (1/15)

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (1/26)

Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 19 Premiere (1/15)

Roots: Mini Series (1/15)

Search Party: Season 4 Premiere (1/14)

Snowpiercer: Season 1 (1/1)

Squish: Season 1 (1/8)

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness: Season 2 (1/9)

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy (1/1)

The Jellies (1/1)

The New Adventures of Old Christine (1/22)

The Wayans Bros (1/15)

Tiger: Two-Part Documentary Premiere (1/10)

Tom Goes to the Mayor (1/1)

Warrior: Seasons 1-2 (1/1)

What I Like About You (1/29)