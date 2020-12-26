Netflix – What’s Coming In January 2021

2020 has not ended but Netflix already has a bunch of films and series planned for next month. The streaming service will be adding content throughout the month of January, including new seasons of popular series such as Cobra Kai. EW.com has posted a list of all the content that is coming to the service in a few days. Here is that list:

Jan. 1, 2021

Cobra Kai: Season 3

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation


The Minimalists: Less Is Now 

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can’t Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Jan. 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words

L.A.’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder 

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless

Spycraft

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go

Jan. 27

Accomplice 

Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero)

The Dig

Finding ‘Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Jan. 31

Fatima

The new season of Cobra Kai will be on the service a little earlier. The series featuring some of the popular characters from Karate Kid will now be available on the first day of 2021. The arrival of new content also means that the service will be removing some. There are still a few days left in the year so make sure you watch the films and other content that the service is planning to remove.

What do you think about the upcoming content? What are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comments.

 


