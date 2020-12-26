Netflix – What’s Coming In January 2021

2020 has not ended but Netflix already has a bunch of films and series planned for next month. The streaming service will be adding content throughout the month of January, including new seasons of popular series such as Cobra Kai. EW.com has posted a list of all the content that is coming to the service in a few days. Here is that list:
Jan. 1, 2021
Cobra Kai: Season 3
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Can’t Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
The Creative Brain
The Departed
Enter the Dragon
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
Mystic Pizza
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes
Striptease
Superbad
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Jan. 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
Jan. 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
History of Swear Words
L.A.’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Jan. 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
Surviving Death
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 7
Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8
Charming
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Lupin
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Pretend It’s a City
Stuck Apart (Azizler)
Jan. 10
Spring Breakers
Jan. 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
The Intouchables
Jan. 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Jan. 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Jan. 15
Bling Empire
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Disenchantment: Part 3
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
Jan. 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
Jan. 18
Homefront
Jan. 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4
Jan. 20
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
Sightless
Spycraft
Jan. 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Jan. 22
Blown Away: Season 2
Busted!: Season 3
Fate: The Winx Saga
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
The White Tiger
Jan. 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Jan. 26
Go Dog Go
Jan. 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom
Jan. 29
Below Zero (Bajocero)
The Dig
Finding ‘Ohana
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Jan. 31
Fatima
The new season of Cobra Kai will be on the service a little earlier. The series featuring some of the popular characters from Karate Kid will now be available on the first day of 2021. The arrival of new content also means that the service will be removing some. There are still a few days left in the year so make sure you watch the films and other content that the service is planning to remove.
