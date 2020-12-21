NFL Regular Season: Playoff Picture After Week 15

The NFL regular season is coming to an end in a few weeks. But things are far from over as several teams are looking to secure a spot in the playoffs or get closer to the race. Here is the playoff picture after Week 15:

NFC

Green Bay Packers: The Packers moved closer to homefield advantage after Saturday’s game. Green Bay can actually secure the number one spot with a bit of help from other teams next week. New Orleans Saints: The Saints have dropped two straight games but remain in the race for the top seed and the division. The team has the same record as the Seahawks but they have a better record in the NFC. Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks took first in the NFC West after the Rams loss against the Jets. The team has secured a playoff spot but the division has not been won. Washington Football Team: Washington has a 6 – 8 record but that is enough to keep them at the top of the NFC East. The loss against Seattle on Sunday didn’t do much since the Giants lost. The Cowboys won but are still a game back from the top of the division. The Eagles lost and now their playoff hopes are almost over. There are still several division games for the end of the season so this could determine who takes the NFC East title. Los Angeles Rams: The Rams had a shocking loss to the Jets on Sunday. The loss not only dropped them from the top of the division but also gave a chance to the rest of the wild cards and those barely out of the race. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers have the second wild card spot and can secure a place in the next round with a win. Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals remain in the wild card after a solid win against the Eagles on Sunday. Three NFC West teams are currently in playoff spots.

The Bears are back in the wild card race after dropping six straight games. Chicago will need to keep winning and hoping that the Cardinals or Buccaneers lose some.

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs are one step closer to homefield advantage after defeating the Saints. The team has won the division. Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers will look to take the division when they play the Bengals later today. Pittsburgh was the last undefeated team in the regular season until they lost against Washington and Buffalo. Buffalo Bills: The Bills have won the division after 25 years. The team has played well throughout the season and still has a shot at the second seed if Pittsburgh loses. The top seed is almost unreachable due to the game that was lost against Kansas City early in the season. Tennessee Titans: The Titans lead the division at 10 – 4 but only because they have a better division record than the Colts. Cleveland Browns: The Browns have not secured a playoff spot but have their first 10 game win season since 2007. Indianapolis Colts: The Colts currently hold the second wild card spot but things could change if the Titans drop their next few games. Both teams have a 10 – 4 record and are only separated by their division records of 4 – 1 and 3 – 2. Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins defeated the Patriots on Sunday to stay in the playoff picture. Miami is barely ahead of the Ravens for the last wild card spot.

The Ravens are the closest team to a wild card spot right now. The team is 9 – 5 but it gained no ground on Sunday, despite easily defeating the Jaguars.