Nokia 5.4 – Specs, Price, & More

Nokia has a new midrange smartphone that is quite interesting when looking at the specs and price. The new device is not here to compete against the new Galaxy Note or the iPhone 12 but it already sounds like a solid option for those who want to try out some of the latest things in tech. Here is everything on the new Nokia 5.4:

Nokia 5.4 Specs

6.39-inch LCD display with HD+ Resolution.

16 MP front camera. Four rear cameras, 48 MP, 5 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP. The design of this camera is a bit like the one seen in other Nokia phones. The rear cameras are located in a circular bump that has one in each corner. A much different design than what we see from other smartphone companies.

4,000 mAh battery.

Fingerprint scanner on the back.

Snapdragon 662 processor. This is the same one found on devices such as the Motorola Moto G9 Play, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 T500, and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 T505.

Android 10. Several phones have started receiving the Android 11 update so this device will likely get it some time.

There is currently no information on the RAM and storage of this device. That should come very soon, especially if the company plans to bring the device to some regions later this month. We also don’t have any information on if there will be multiple variants with different RAM or storage.

Sounds Like a Solid Option

The Nokia 5.4 was recently confirmed and while some markets don’t have a release date yet, the smartphone already sounds like a good option. The price of this phone is around $230, which is quite good for some of the features it brings.

HMD Global has announced that the device will be available in some regions before Dec. 25. TechRadar points out that there is no US release date at the moment but adds that it could come to that region in the near future.

Competing In the Midrange Market

The midrange market is filled with great smartphones at low prices. The Poco brand, Huawei, and a number of other companies have really good affordable options. Nokia has released some expensive devices in recent years but this is a nice little option for those who want to spend less than $250 on a new phone.

What makes this a really good option is the fact that it comes with a total of five cameras. There are several smartphones out there with four cameras at a similar price but this brings one more.

There are obviously some things that will need to be checked out when the device officially releases but this already looks like a pretty good option for those who want to have a number of cameras for a good price. We’ll keep you updated when there is more info on the Nokia 5.4.

What are your first thoughts on this Nokia device? Are you planning to get one? Let us know in the comments.




