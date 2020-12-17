Samsung 2021: All the Phones Rumored To Be Coming

Samsung appears to have big plans for 2021 since leaks and rumors are all over the place. The South Korean giant has released a number of solid phones in 2020 but things could get even more interesting next year. Here are all the Samsung phones rumored to be coming in 2021:

Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 phones could be launched as early as next month. The upcoming flagships have appeared in all kinds of rumors and leaks. Just a few minutes ago, several tech sites reported on the new leaked color options. The leaked renders acquired by WinFuture show a few color options, including what appears to be a light purple device.

Galaxy Note?

The Galaxy Note has been a sure release for the company over the last nine years. But I have a question mark on the heading since there are numerous reports on its future. Some of the reports say the company will stop the series with the 2020 releases to focus on foldable phones. A report not too long ago had something completely different, saying that the company is getting prepared to release Note phones next year.

Galaxy A72

Alleged Galaxy A72 5G renders surfaced earlier today and they show subtle changes from the Galaxy A71, at least when it comes to design. The renders show a 6.7-inch display along with a centered punch-hole camera. The back features three cameras along with the flash on the side.

The budget friendly Galaxy A series appears to be getting a new release in 2021. The Galaxy A71 is one of the interesting options out there right now so rumors of an A72 have definitely caught the attention of the tech community.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the big release of Samsung’s foldable phones in 2021. The company recently released the Galaxy Z Fold 2 so the third version is not expected for early 2021. The Lite version, mentioned at the bottom of this article, is rumored to be the one coming early.

Galaxy Z Flip 2

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 is among the foldable phones rumored to be launching next year. In 2020, the company released two versions of this phone, including one with a small upgrade. The Galaxy Z Flip series is currently the most affordable foldable device from the company but that could change if the rumors of the Lite device are accurate.

The Galaxy Z Flip series also happens to have a totally different design from most foldable phones out there so it will be interesting to see if the company sticks with it or makes big changes for the second release.

Galaxy Z Fold Lite

The Galaxy Z Fold Lite is one of three foldable Samsung phones that are rumored to be launching in 2021. The big difference between the other two foldable devices mentioned in this article is that the Lite release could feature an amazing price, according to information from a famous leaker. Max Weinbach recently tweeted that its price could end up being $1,099, which would be far lower than the Z Fold and Z Flip.

Samsung will likely release many other smartphones next year but these are the main devices that will probably be a little more expensive but that offer the latest in technology.



