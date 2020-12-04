Samsung Working On Three Galaxy Fold Devices, Could Come In 2021

It has been a little over a year since Samsung released the Galaxy Fold but the company is all in when it comes to foldable phones. Not too long ago, the company unveiled and released the Galaxy Z Fold 2. That is another impressive device that brings numerous changes over the first release.

It has only been a few months since that phone was announced but leaks already say that the company is working on not one, not two, but three foldable devices. UBI Research Analysis reports that the company is preparing for three releases next year.

The foldable releases from the company arrived in late 2019 with the Galaxy Fold, which was scheduled to debut earlier but suffered a minor problem and it was delayed. The company then turned its attention to the clamshell design and announced a Galaxy Z Flip in early 2020. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was announced a few months back, giving the company three foldable releases in about a year.

Galaxy Z Fold Lite Could Be In the Plans

The next phones in the plans have been rumored to be a new Galaxy Z Fold and the second version of the Galaxy Z Flip. But what about the third that UBI Research has brought up? Well, the research company believes it could be a Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

Lite phones are becoming more and more common with the company’s biggest releases. They are usually the same design as the more expensive variants but offer a lower price with some spec changes. We’ve seen a number of Lite releases over the last two years and this means that the Galaxy Z Fold series could get a bit cheaper. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has the latest in tech but one of the things that keep a lot of people away is its insane price of nearly $2,000. A Lite release will give people a cheaper version that will maybe convince them to make the move to a foldable phone.

Some of the Specs

PhoneArena has posted some of the specs that could come with the three devices. Here they are:

Galaxy Z Fold Lite: internal screen no bigger than 8″ (likely to remain 7.6″), 4″external display, March 2021 launch. The Lite version appears to be coming in just a few months while the other two releases will come later in the year. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was just released so it makes sense that the wait will be a lot longer.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: internal screen no bigger than 8″ (likely to remain 7.6″), 120Hz LTPO display with S Pen stylus support, 4″ external screen, September launch.

Galaxy Z Flip 2: 6.7″ internal, 3″ external display, September launch.

Samsung has some big announcements up ahead as the company is said to be getting ready for the S21 series event. The Galaxy S smartphones are usually announced at the start of the year so it won’t be long before we start hearing more on those devices.



