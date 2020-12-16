Samsung’s Note Series Will Reportedly Continue In 2021

Over the last few days, there have been plenty of rumors saying that Samsung will get rid of its Note series to make way for other releases. But one report mentions that it is not entirely true.

The Verge reports that an anonymous Samsung official told the Yonhap news agency that the company is preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year and that Roh’s recent message does not mean that the series will be discontinued. TM Roh, Samsung’s mobile boss, recently hinted at plans to bring stylus support to more phones.

Will It Return or Not?

This is somewhat good news for those wanting to see the Note series return next year. The big question now is what Samsung will do to make the series different from the rest. The stylus support is one of the big features of the series and if it is coming to other phones in the near future, then that makes the phone stand out less.

The Note series does have other big features but this change would make it less of an attraction, especially if there are other Samsung phones out there at a lower price with the support.

Recent reports have mentioned that the company will end its Galaxy Note series to focus on its foldable phone releases. In 2020, Samsung has stepped up its foldable phone releases, announcing the Galaxy Z Flip, an upgraded version of it, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Three Foldable Phones Next Year?

The reports have added that the company is planning to bring at least three foldable phones in 2021. One of those phones is rumored to be coming early next year, after the launch of the Galaxy S21 devices.

The phone we’re talking about is the Galaxy Z Fold Lite. The Lite release is rumored to be an affordable version of the Galaxy Z Fold phones, which start at nearly $2,000. A recent tweet from leaker Max Weinbach recently said that the phone might start at $1,099, which would make it the cheapest foldable phone from Samsung.

The other two foldable phones that have been rumored as the replacements for the Note series are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2. Those two are rumored to be coming later in the year.

Note Series

The rumors of the company ending the Note series brought all kinds of questions from the tech community. The series, which has been around for nine years now, has often stood out for offering stylus support and many other big features. The stylus support appears to be coming to several other Samsung phones in the near future. But what about the rest of the top features that have made the Note series so great over the years?

Nothing has been confirmed yet and the company didn’t say much when responding to The Verge so we’ll have to wait and see what happens during the Samsung events next year.

Do you want to see a new Galaxy Note phone next year? Let us know in the comments.



