Valorant Twitch Streamer Unbanned After Community Outrage

Talkesport and several other gaming sites are reporting that Valorant Twitch streamer Tayhuhu is back on the service after being unbanned. Talkesport reports that the unban came after the community blasted the service for the situation.

The gaming news site also posted a tweet of the streamer, who was letting followers know that she was playing on the service. Tayhuhu was banned a few days ago after she went to go do something off camera.

Banned From the Service

The Brazilian streamer, who mostly plays Valorant on the streaming service, received a ban from the site after her daughter showed up on stream and interacted with the chat. During that stream, Tayhuhu went away from the camera. Gaming sites report that she went away to grab the food she had ordered. During those minutes, her daughter came in and interacted with the chat. She was banned from the service shortly after that.

Petition, Tweets, and Return

It didn’t take long for the community to start reacting to the news of the ban. The whole thing appeared to be a mistake by the streamer who was only away for a few minutes. Talkesport reports that the Twitch Terms of Service states that anyone under the age of 13 has to be accompanied by an adult at all times when appearing on the streaming service.

Valorant News reported a few hours ago that the streamer received a lot of support while she was away from the service. The gaming news site says there was a petition asking the service to unban her. The petition received more than 1,000 signatures in under 24 hours.

On Dec. 21, the streamer made a tweet saying that the service had finished with her evolution as a streamer, adding that the business was allowing her to help her family. The tweet received more than 35,000 likes and over 3,000 users made replies to the post.

Twitch

The controversial ban didn’t take long to be reversed as there were reports of her social media talking about playing games on the service about a day after the first tweets of her ban.

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. Valorant, FIFA 21, Madden 21, Fortnite, Among Us, Fall Guys, Apex Legends, and COD: Warzone are some of the games that are often streamed by thousands in the platform.

What did you think of the ban? Do you use Twitch? Let us know in the comments.



