WWE Slammy Awards 2020: All the Nominees

The WWE Slammy Awards will return on Wednesday. The ceremony, which will be hosted by R-Truth and the members of The Bump, will have 10 categories each with a number of nominees. Here are the categories and nominees:

Moment of the Year

The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020

Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020

Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

The New Day’s farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020

Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020

The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020

Plenty of great moments here, making this a very tough category for voters. I believe The Undertaker’s Final Farewell will take the award since he is a legend and a fan favorite.

Male Superstar of the Year

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Braun Strowman

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Female Superstar of the Year

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Breakout Star of the Year

Dominik Mysterio

Bianca Belair

Otis

The Street Profits

Murphy

One of the most interesting categories since every superstar has done a lot during 2020. The list includes Otis, who went on to shock the world after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Bianca Belair has done well against the competition in the main roster and it probably won’t be long before she wins a title. The Street Profits won the tag titles shortly after arriving to the main roster. Murphy helped the Mysterio family fight back while Dominik had several matches against Rollins, coming very close to defeating him in singles competition.

Ring Gear of the Year

Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins

The New Day

Bianca Belair

Shinsuke Nakamura

Carmella

Return of the Year

Edge

Roman Reigns

MVP

Goldberg

Sami Zayn

A lot of big returns here, including Edge, who made an appearance during the most recent Royal Rumble and later went on to feud with his former tag team partner Randy Orton.

Tag Team of the Year

The Golden Role Models

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

The New Day

The Street Profits

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Rivalry of the Year

Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

R-Truth vs. The World

Lana vs. Announcer Tables

Match of the Year

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020

Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020

Superstar of the Year

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Braun Strowman

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Who do you think is going to win an award? Give us your predictions in the comments.