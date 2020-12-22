WWE Slammy Awards 2020: All the Nominees

The WWE Slammy Awards will return on Wednesday. The ceremony, which will be hosted by R-Truth and the members of The Bump, will have 10 categories each with a number of nominees. Here are the categories and nominees:
Moment of the Year
- The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020
- Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36
- Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020
- Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
- The New Day’s farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020
- Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020
- Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020
- The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020
Plenty of great moments here, making this a very tough category for voters. I believe The Undertaker’s Final Farewell will take the award since he is a legend and a fan favorite.
Male Superstar of the Year
- Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns
- Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Female Superstar of the Year
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
Breakout Star of the Year
- Dominik Mysterio
- Bianca Belair
- Otis
- The Street Profits
- Murphy
One of the most interesting categories since every superstar has done a lot during 2020. The list includes Otis, who went on to shock the world after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Bianca Belair has done well against the competition in the main roster and it probably won’t be long before she wins a title. The Street Profits won the tag titles shortly after arriving to the main roster. Murphy helped the Mysterio family fight back while Dominik had several matches against Rollins, coming very close to defeating him in singles competition.
Ring Gear of the Year
- Charlotte Flair
- Sasha Banks
- Seth Rollins
- The New Day
- Bianca Belair
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Carmella
Return of the Year
- Edge
- Roman Reigns
- MVP
- Goldberg
- Sami Zayn
A lot of big returns here, including Edge, who made an appearance during the most recent Royal Rumble and later went on to feud with his former tag team partner Randy Orton.
Tag Team of the Year
- The Golden Role Models
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- The New Day
- The Street Profits
- Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Rivalry of the Year
- Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family
- Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
- R-Truth vs. The World
- Lana vs. Announcer Tables
Match of the Year
- Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020
- Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020
- Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020
- Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020
Superstar of the Year
- Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns
- Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
Who do you think is going to win an award? Give us your predictions in the comments.