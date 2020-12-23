WWE Slammy Awards 2020 Winners

The WWE Slammy Awards were held today and several superstars received awards for what they did in 2020. Here are the main categories, nominees, and winners of each award:

Superstar of the Year

Nominees: Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has won the award after a really good 2020 in which he has captured the WWE Championship twice. AJ Styles and Randy Orton are among the superstars that have battled him during his two championship runs.

Match of the Year

Nominees:

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36, The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020, Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020, Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020, AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020, Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020.

Winner: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker made an appearance at MW once again, this time to battle AJ Styles. The legendary superstar won the match against The Phenomenal One to end his career with a win.

Rivalry of the Year

Nominees: Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Edge vs. Randy Orton, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, R-Truth vs. The World, Lana vs. Announcer Tables.

Winner: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Tag Team of the Year

Nominees: The Golden Role Models, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, The New Day, The Street Profits, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro.

Winner: The Street Profits.

Return of the Year

Nominees: Edge, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, MVP, Goldberg.

Winner: Edge.

Ring Gear of the Year

Nominees: Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, The New Day, Bianca Belair, Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmella.

Winner: The New Day.

Breakout Star of the Year

Nominees: Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Otis, The Street Profits, Murphy.

Winner: The Street Profits.

Female Superstar of the Year

Nominees: Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair.

Winner: Sasha Banks.

Male Superstar of the Year

Nominees: Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Winner: Drew McIntyre.

Moment of the Year

Nominees: The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020, Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020, Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020, The New Day’s farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020, Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020, The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020.

Winner: The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020.

WWE also handed out many other awards, including social media superstar of the year, trashtalker of the year, and musical performance of the year. You can check out the full results on WWE’s official website.