Xbox Store Holiday Sale Is Live

The Microsoft Store has kicked off a holiday sale in which many titles are available at lower prices. Here are some of the games available for the sale, where gamers can save up to 55 percent on select games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $44.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $44.99

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition – $53.99 with EA Play

NBA 2K21 – $29.99

Madden 21 Deluxe Holiday Edition – $71.99 with EA Play

Red Dead Online – $4.99

Watch Dogs: Legion – $29.99

Marvel’s Avengers – $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – $14.99

Dirt 5 – $41.99

Resident Evil 3 – $19.79

Hitman 2 Gold Edition – $14.99

Destroy All Humans! – $27.99

Cooking Simulator – $13.99

Far Cry 5 – $14.99

Maneater – $25.99

ABZU – $9.99

The Last Campfire – $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Bundle (3 Games) – $63.99

Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition – $17.99 with EA Play

Apex Legends Lifeline and Bloodhound Edition – $35.09 with EA Play

Apex Legends Octane Edition – $17.99 with EA Play

Apex Legends Pathfinder Edition – $17.99 with EA Play

Boggle – $3.99

Borderlands 3 – $19.79

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition – $34.99

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition – $47.99

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition – $64.99

Borderlands Legendary – $29.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $9.99

Cuphead $13.99

The full list of games on discount can be found through Microsoft’s official website. As you can see, the list includes a number of classics as well as recent releases. In the recent category, there are games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Apex Legends Editions, GTA V, and More

In the not so recent category, there are video games such as Hitman 2 and GTA V. The list also features a number of cosmetics for games such as Apex Legends. All of the editions of the game have price drops at the moment. Apex Legends is a free to play game but there are editions with exclusive skins and other cosmetics. For example, the Lifeline Edition includes a Legendary skin for Lifeline as well as 1,000 Apex coins and a few other cosmetics. All of the discounts for Apex Legends do seem to be tied with EA Play, which is a service that is now part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox is not the only gaming system offering a number of discounts during this time of the year. Its main rival, PlayStation, launched a holiday sale on Tuesday. The sale features a number of titles and it will be available until mid January. You can see part of the list of games for that system in our previous article in the tech section.

What do you think of the discounts? Are you purchasing anything during this sale? Let us know in the comments.



