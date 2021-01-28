Caviar’s Most Expensive Creations – 2021 List

Luxury brand Caviar has started the year with some very unique and expensive releases. Some of these releases are much more expensive than what we saw in 2020. The brand seems to be focused on taking things to a whole new level this year and it has sort of done that with a few jaw dropping releases. Here are the most expensive creations by the brand this year:

Apple AirPods Max Gold

The AirPods Max were recently announced by Apple and it didn’t take long for the brand to make something unique. In recent months, the brand has customized several Apple devices with historic pieces and materials. This time, the company hasn’t really added any expensive pieces. But the AirPods Max Gold are far from affordable as they are covered in gold.

The Apple headphones have a price of $549 but the limited edition from Caviar has a price of $108,000. The custom AirPods from the brand will come in black or white.

The brand will probably make only a few of these so they will not only be very expensive but also extremely rare. Last year, the company also had gold AirPods. Those were also very expensive and one of a kind since the company said it would only be selling one pair.

Golden Rock PS5

The PS5 is one of the hottest consoles out there and getting one from a retailer is currently very difficult due to the high demand. But Caviar didn’t waste any time in creating a limited edition PS5 for those who have lots of money to spend.

Just a few days back, the brand announced the Golden Rock PS5. The brand’s custom PlayStation 5 system has a whopping 44 pounds of gold that comes with a controller also made of gold with some crocodile leather.

Caviar did not even announce a price for the console but Comicbook made some quick estimates that puts the gold in the system at over one million. This easily makes it the most expensive PS5 right now. We don’t know how many units will be customized by the brand but it probably won’t be a lot since it seems like the price will be insanely high.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Caviar is celebrating the Lunar New Year with some limited edition Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. It is the year of the Ox, which means the brand has customized the phones with that theme.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra Gold Ox has a three dimensional ox head mounted on the back. There is a gold ring that goes through its nose, which can probably be used as a stand or grip. Caviar didn’t stop there though, the brand has also added two diamonds in the eyes of the ox.

The price of the phones is a little over $20,000 and the brand has revealed that only 21 of these units will be customized.

Golden 21

Caviar’s Galaxy S21 Ultra Gold Ox is not even the most expensive S21 Ultra though. Right around the same time, the brand announced the Golden 21. This limited edition release has a back panel made out of 18-carat gold. The panel has been engraved with the number 21, celebrating the year and the release too.

The brand will be making just one of them and the price won’t be $20,000. The price of the Golden 21 is $77,230.



