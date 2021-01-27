EA Play In 2021 – Updated List

The EA Play service remains as one of the few options in which gamers can try out a number of games at a small price. The subscription has recently made a few additions to the vault, making it a bit better than it was back in 2020. Here is the updated list for the EA Play titles:

Steam

A Way Out, Battlefield (1, 3, 4, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V), Burnout Paradise Remastered, Crysis (1, 2, and 3), Dead Space (1, 2, and 3), Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition, Fe, Jade Empire, Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda) Medal of Honor, Medal of Honor: Airborne, Mirror’s Edge and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Need for Speed, Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, Need for Speed Payback, and Need for Speed Rivals, Peggle, Peggle Nights, Plants vs. Zombies and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Rocket Arena, Sea of Solitude, SimCity 4, Spore, The Sims 3, The Sims 4, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, Titanfall 2, Unravel (1 and 2), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

PS4 and PS5

Anthem, A Way Out, Battlefield (1, 4, Hardline, and V), Burnout Paradise Remastered, Dragon Age Inquisition, Fe, FIFA (17, 18, 19, and 20), Madden (17, 18, 19, 20), Mass Effect Andromeda, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, NBA Live (18, and 19) Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, and Rivals), NHL (17, 18, 19, and 20), NHL ’94 Rewind, Peggle 2, Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2, Rocket Arena, Sea of Solitude, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, UFC (1, 2, and 3) Unravel (1 and 2), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA Play currently has a promotion on PlayStation in which gamers can get a one month for just $0.99. The regular price of a one month is $4.99 so this is a nice little promotion for those who want to check out the service at a low price.

Xbox One and Xbox Series

Alice: Madness Returns, Anthem, Army of Two, A Way Out, Battlefield (1, 3, 4, 1943, Bad Company, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V), Bejeweled 2 Deluxe, Bejeweled 3, Black, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Crysis (1, 2, and 3), Dante’s Inferno, Dead Space (1, 2, 3, and Ignition), Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition), Fe, Feeding Frenzy (1 and 2), FIFA (14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20), Fight Night Champion, Heavy Weapon, Madden (15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 25), Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda), Medal of Honor: Airborne, Mirror’s Edge (1 and Catalyst), NBA Live (15, 16, 18, and 19) Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, and Rivals), NHL (15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20), NHL ’94 Rewind, Peggle (1 and 2), Plants vs. Zombies (Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2), Rocket Arena, Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, Sea of Solitude, Shadows of the Damned, Skate 3, SSX, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, The Sims 4, Titanfall (1 and 2), UFC (1, 2, and 3) Unravel (1 and 2), Zuma Deluxe and Zuma’s Revenge, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The EA Play subscription is now part of the Xbox Game Pass service. This was added during the launch of the Xbox Series consoles back in November. The latest additions to the service are NHL ’94 Rewind, which is just available for the PS and Xbox, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is available on all three platforms.

We will keep you updated when EA adds more titles to its EA Play lineup.



