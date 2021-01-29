Foldable Phones: 5 Devices That Could Come This Year

The world of foldable phones remains quite limited, there are only a few options from Samsung, Huawei, Royole, and Motorola. The options are solid but very pricey, so much that it makes regular flagship smartphones look affordable. But things could change this year as several companies are rumored to be working on new foldable devices. Here are some new devices that could arrive this year:

Xiaomi’s Foldable Phone

Xiaomi has repeatedly teased a foldable device but there is no confirmation on when a release will actually happen. We know very little of the Xiaomi foldable but recent reports have brought up information on the patents of the company. The patents show all kinds of interesting designs.

Some of the designs appear to be for smartphones while others have the tech world thinking that the company might finally move to foldables. Teasers from the company showed what appeared to be a working product but we have no clue when an unveiling and release will actually happen, some rumors say this year.

Oppo X 2021

Oppo appears to be interested in joining the foldable race as recent reports said the company has a concept phone that is fully flexible. There isn’t much information on the phone but it’s rumored that it could come as early as this year.

Otakukart recently posted about the concept phone and their team believes that the price of the device could be $1,500 or maybe even more.

LG Rollable Display

LG is planning to launch a phone with a rollable display later this year after showcasing the concept at CES 2021. The Indian Express reports that in the teaser, it looks like a regular smartphone with a screen that extends into something similar to a tablet.

LG has released many other phones in the past but this will be something different. We also can’t rule out another company releasing something similar before LG since there are many rumored to be working on foldable/rollable devices.

Honor Foldable Phone

Recent reports claim that Honor will be entering the foldable phone market this year. Part of the information reportedly surfaced on Weibo, where a leakster said that Honor is planning on launching a new foldable device within the Magic lineup.

Just months ago, Honor was sold by smartphone giant Huawei. But it looks like the company has big plans for this year, including the release of a foldable as well as other premium phones.

Vivo Foldable Phone

Vivo is also rumored to be entering the foldable phone race this year. LetsGoDigital recently posted about a patent from the company that gives an idea on what we could see in 2021. The tech site compares the design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was announced and released last year. A stylus also appears to be part of the package.

These are just some of the foldable phones we could see this year. There will probably be one or two that come out of nowhere to surprise the tech world.



