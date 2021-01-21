Hulu – What’s Coming To the Service In February 2021

February is ten days away but we already know what Hulu and other services have coming up. Hulu’s lineup is large and most of it will be coming at the start of the month. Here is everything coming to the service next month (from CNET):

Feb. 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10

Mommy is a Murderer (2020)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1

Tempted by Danger (2020)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Feb. 2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1

Feb. 4

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Feb. 5

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode

Feb. 7

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere

Feb. 11

Then Came You (2019)

Feb. 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

Feb. 13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere

Feb. 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Feb. 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Feb. 17

Logan Lucky (2017)

Feb. 18

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Feb. 19

Nomadland (2021)

Feb. 23

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

Dredd (2012)

Feb. 25

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere

Feb. 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Plenty of content for next month, including some 2021 and 2020 series and films. We’ll keep you updated on Hulu and all of its content.

What do you think about the lineup for Feb. 2021? What are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comments.