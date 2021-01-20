Netflix – What’s Coming and Leaving In February 2021

February is less than two weeks away and streaming service Netflix has plenty of content coming up. The addition of content also means that the service will be removing some films and series. Here is what’s leaving and coming to Netflix next month (from Lifehacker):

Available Feb. 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Available Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family

Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series

Available Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film

Black Beach — Netflix Film

Firefly Lane — Netflix Original

Available Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Invisible City — Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film

Little Big Women — Netflix Film

Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film

Space Sweepers — Netflix Film

Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — Netflix Film

Available Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Available Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Available Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film

The World We Make (2019)

Available Feb. 11

Capitani — Netflix Original

Layla Majnun — Netflix Film

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — Netflix Film

Squared Love — Netflix Film

Available Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original

Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original

Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film

Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family

Available Feb. 13

Monsoon (2019)

Available Feb. 15

The Crew — Netflix Original

Available Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family

Good Girls: Season 3

Available Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original

Hello, Me! — Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original

Available Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime

Available Feb. 19

I Care A Lot — Netflix Film

Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original

Available Feb. 20

Classmates Minus — Netflix Film

Available Feb. 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Available Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special

Pelé — Netflix Documentary

Available Feb. 24

Canine Intervention — Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Available Feb. 25

Geez & Ann — Netflix Film

High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime

Available Feb. 2

Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

Crazy About Her — Netflix Film

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

What’s Leaving Next Month

Leaving Feb. 4

Erased (2012)

Leaving Feb. 5

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Leaving Feb. 7

Don’t Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Leaving Feb. 10

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Leaving Feb. 11

The Other Guys (2010)

Leaving Feb. 14

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Leaving Feb. 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving Feb. 19

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Feb. 20

A Haunted House (2013)

Leaving Feb. 21

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Leaving Feb. 24

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Leaving Feb. 26

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Netflix will be adding plenty of content next month to keep us entertained, which makes sense since other streaming services will be doing the same in the near future. We’ll keep you updated on Netflix and all the content that’s coming to other streaming services as well.