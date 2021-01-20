Netflix – What’s Coming and Leaving In February 2021

February is less than two weeks away and streaming service Netflix has plenty of content coming up. The addition of content also means that the service will be removing some films and series. Here is what’s leaving and coming to Netflix next month (from Lifehacker):
Available Feb. 1
- The Bank Job (2008)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Love Daily: Season 1
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- My Dead Ex: Season 1
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- The Patriot (2000)
- Rocks (2019)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- The Unsetting: Season 1
- Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
- Zathura (2005)
Available Feb. 2
- Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family
- Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series
Available Feb. 3
- All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film
- Black Beach — Netflix Film
- Firefly Lane — Netflix Original
Available Feb. 5
- Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Invisible City — Netflix Original
- The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film
- Little Big Women — Netflix Film
- Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film
- Space Sweepers — Netflix Film
- Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — Netflix Film
Available Feb. 6
- The Sinner: Jamie
Available Feb. 8
- iCarly: Seasons 1-2
- War Dogs (2016)
Available Feb. 10
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film
- The World We Make (2019)
Available Feb. 11
- Capitani — Netflix Original
- Layla Majnun — Netflix Film
- Middle of Nowhere (2012)
- Red Dot — Netflix Film
- Squared Love — Netflix Film
Available Feb. 12
- Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original
- Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original
- Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film
- Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family
Available Feb. 13
- Monsoon (2019)
Available Feb. 15
- The Crew — Netflix Original
Available Feb. 16
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family
- Good Girls: Season 3
Available Feb. 17
- Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original
- Hello, Me! — Netflix Original
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original
Available Feb. 18
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime
Available Feb. 19
- I Care A Lot — Netflix Film
- Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original
Available Feb. 20
- Classmates Minus — Netflix Film
Available Feb. 21
- The Conjuring (2013)
- The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Available Feb. 23
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special
- Pelé — Netflix Documentary
Available Feb. 24
- Canine Intervention — Netflix Original
- Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Available Feb. 25
- Geez & Ann — Netflix Film
- High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime
Available Feb. 2
- Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family
- Captain Fantastic (2016)
- Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
- Crazy About Her — Netflix Film
- No Escape (2015)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
What’s Leaving Next Month
Leaving Feb. 4
- Erased (2012)
Leaving Feb. 5
- Lila & Eve (2015)
- Woody Woodpecker (2017)
Leaving Feb. 7
- Don’t Knock Twice (2016)
- Swiped (2018)
Leaving Feb. 10
- A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
Leaving Feb. 11
- The Other Guys (2010)
Leaving Feb. 14
- Alone in Berlin (2016)
- Hostiles (2017)
Leaving Feb. 16
- Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Leaving Feb. 19
- Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Feb. 20
- A Haunted House (2013)
Leaving Feb. 21
- Trespass Against Us (2016)
Leaving Feb. 24
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Leaving Feb. 26
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
Netflix will be adding plenty of content next month to keep us entertained, which makes sense since other streaming services will be doing the same in the near future. We’ll keep you updated on Netflix and all the content that’s coming to other streaming services as well.