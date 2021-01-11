The NFL Playoffs have just begun but there are several teams already looking into the future. Among those teams are some that are looking to draft new quarterbacks or are simply thinking about giving someone else a chance. Big changes might happen at quarterback during free agency and the draft. Here are some of the NFL quarterbacks who could be on their way out:

Cam Newton

The Patriots have a big question at quarterback after a disappointing season. Cam Newton was the starter for most of the regular season but he ended with just 8 TDs and 10 INTs. The team has said nothing about the future at the QB position but him leaving is one of the big rumors so far.

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz was benched for the last four games of the regular season and reports have brought up that he wants to be traded. The Eagles QB had career low numbers during the regular season and has a massive contract that could complicate a trade. The team recently fired Doug Pederson so there could be more changes coming.

Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater was benched in Week 17, sparking rumors that the team is thinking about moving on. The former Vikings QB was signed before the start of the season after the team moved on from Cam Newton.

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has a huge contract with the Falcons but that hasn’t stopped rumors from surfacing. The QB was part of another disappointing season for the team and some reports have mentioned that they could move on for a fresh start.

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford’s run with the Lions could be coming to an end. In recent weeks, there have been reports that the team might move on. Stafford has been with the team since 2009 and while he had an okay season, the Lions ended at 5 – 11, last in the NFC North.

Drew Brees

The Saints legendary QB has taken his team to another playoff appearance. This time, he will be going up against another legendary QB, Tom Brady. Reports say he is likely to retire after postseason run, which would leave the Saints with Hill and Winston as QBs.

Sam Darnold

The Jets have a lot of questions when it comes to quarterback and other positions. The team has a good number one draft pick that it could use to draft a QB. This would leave Darnold out as the future.

Drew Lock

Drew Lock and the Broncos were far from making the playoffs. The team struggled in many games and reports have brought up that the Broncos could be looking for another quarterback to change things up in the future. One report even said that the team could use the QB as part of a trade package for Deshaun Watson.

Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger struggled last night and the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs. The team began the season with a great 11 – 0 record but things didn’t go well for the last part of the season. Pittsburgh went on to lose two straight games to the Browns and Ben was seen in tears on the sidelines. He has been with the team since 2004 and after last night’s loss, there are rumors that this was his last game.

Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky became the starter for part of the regular season. But there is no confirmation on if he will stay with the team or not. The Bears struggled after a hot start to the regular season but somehow made it to the playoffs after things went their way in the last two games.