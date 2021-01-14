PlayStation Store Top Downloads of 2020

By
Sean Farlow
-

The PlayStation Blog has posted the top downloads of last year, including the PS5. The lists mainly feature popular games but there are some surprises there. Here are the top downloads for each category in 2020:

PS5 Titles

US and Canada                                         Europe

1Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
2Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
3Assassin’s Creed ValhallaAssassin’s Creed Valhalla
4NBA 2K21 Next GenerationFIFA 21
5Demon’s SoulsDemon’s Souls
6Madden NFL 21Watch Dogs: Legion
7FIFA 21Immortals Fenyx Rising
8Sackboy: A Big AdventureNBA 2K21 Next Generation
9Immortals Fenyx RisingSackboy: A Big Adventure
10Watch Dogs: LegionTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was number one in both regions, which is no surprise since this is the first release of the COD series of the new consoles. The rest of the top three is no surprise either. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is second while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is third. The regions have the same games, just in different order after the top three. Several sports titles were top downloads, including the next gen NBA 2K21 and FIFA 21.

PS4 Titles

US and Canada                                         Europe


1Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarFIFA 21
2Grand Theft Auto VFIFA 20
3Call of Duty: Modern WarfareGrand Theft Auto V
4MinecraftCall of Duty: Modern Warfare
5Ghost of TsushimaCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
6The Last of Us Part IIMinecraft
7NBA 2K21NBA 2K20
8NBA 2K20The Last of Us Part II
9Final Fantasy VII RemakeThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
10Madden NFL 21Red Dead Redemption 2

 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare did pretty well in the US and Canada. In Europe, it was the FIFA series that took the top two positions. What’s interesting is that last year’s version of FIFA, FIFA 20, is still in the top three.

PS VR Titles

US and Canada                                          Europe

1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3Superhot VRBlood & Truth
4The Walking Dead: Saints & SinnersSuperhot VR
5GornThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
6Creed Rise to GloryCreed: Rise to Glory
7Arizona SunshineAstro Bot Rescue Mission
8Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR SeriesGorn
9Astro Bot Rescue MissionVader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
10Marvel’s Iron Man VRArizona Sunshine

 

Beat Saber and Job Simulator secured their positions in both regions. Both lists are similar though, with the only difference being that Blood & Truth only made the top ten in Europe while Marvel’s Iron Man VR only made it in the US and Canada.

Free to Play Titles (Includes PS5 and PS4)

US and Canada                                                Europe

1Call of Duty: WarzoneCall of Duty: Warzone
2Rocket LeagueRocket League
3FortniteFortnite
4Apex LegendsApex Legends
5Rogue CompanyHyper Scape
6Hyper ScapeGenshin Impact
7Genshin ImpactRogue Company
8Destiny 2Brawlhalla
9BrawlhallaDestiny 2
10Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 LiteeFootball PES 2020 Lite

 

No surprise here, another Call of Duty game has taken the top spot. The battle royale version of the famous action game has been a hot download since it was released a while back. In fact, three of the top five are just battle royale games. Rocket League finished second in both regions after becoming a free to play release in late 2020.

You can check out the list and all the details on the PlayStation Blog post.

 




SHARE
Previous articlePlayStation 4 – A Solid Option In 2021?
Sean Farlow
Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

LEAVE A REPLY