PlayStation Store Top Downloads of 2020

The PlayStation Blog has posted the top downloads of last year, including the PS5. The lists mainly feature popular games but there are some surprises there. Here are the top downloads for each category in 2020:

PS5 Titles

US and Canada Europe

1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 3 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 4 NBA 2K21 Next Generation FIFA 21 5 Demon’s Souls Demon’s Souls 6 Madden NFL 21 Watch Dogs: Legion 7 FIFA 21 Immortals Fenyx Rising 8 Sackboy: A Big Adventure NBA 2K21 Next Generation 9 Immortals Fenyx Rising Sackboy: A Big Adventure 10 Watch Dogs: Legion Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was number one in both regions, which is no surprise since this is the first release of the COD series of the new consoles. The rest of the top three is no surprise either. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is second while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is third. The regions have the same games, just in different order after the top three. Several sports titles were top downloads, including the next gen NBA 2K21 and FIFA 21.

PS4 Titles

US and Canada Europe

1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 20 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V 4 Minecraft Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 5 Ghost of Tsushima Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 6 The Last of Us Part II Minecraft 7 NBA 2K21 NBA 2K20 8 NBA 2K20 The Last of Us Part II 9 Final Fantasy VII Remake The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10 Madden NFL 21 Red Dead Redemption 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare did pretty well in the US and Canada. In Europe, it was the FIFA series that took the top two positions. What’s interesting is that last year’s version of FIFA, FIFA 20, is still in the top three.

PS VR Titles

US and Canada Europe

1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Superhot VR Blood & Truth 4 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Superhot VR 5 Gorn The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 6 Creed Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory 7 Arizona Sunshine Astro Bot Rescue Mission 8 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Gorn 9 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 10 Marvel’s Iron Man VR Arizona Sunshine

Beat Saber and Job Simulator secured their positions in both regions. Both lists are similar though, with the only difference being that Blood & Truth only made the top ten in Europe while Marvel’s Iron Man VR only made it in the US and Canada.

Free to Play Titles (Includes PS5 and PS4)

US and Canada Europe

1 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Rocket League Rocket League 3 Fortnite Fortnite 4 Apex Legends Apex Legends 5 Rogue Company Hyper Scape 6 Hyper Scape Genshin Impact 7 Genshin Impact Rogue Company 8 Destiny 2 Brawlhalla 9 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 10 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite eFootball PES 2020 Lite

No surprise here, another Call of Duty game has taken the top spot. The battle royale version of the famous action game has been a hot download since it was released a while back. In fact, three of the top five are just battle royale games. Rocket League finished second in both regions after becoming a free to play release in late 2020.

You can check out the list and all the details on the PlayStation Blog post.



