PS Plus February 2021 Games Revealed

The month of February is just a few days away and that means three free games for PS Plus subscribers. Announced on Wednesday, the games deliver a mix of entertainment. If you have been keeping up with news on the service, you probably already know of one of the games. Here are the three free games for the month of February:

Destruction AllStars – PS5

Destruction AllStars was pretty much confirmed since late 2020. The game was originally set to be a launch title for the PS5 but it was delayed. At the time, PlayStation announced that the game would instead be a release for PS Plus during February. Those who preordered the game before the delay and change reportedly received refunds.

Here’s what the PS Blog says about the upcoming game:

Entertain the crowds by bringing controlled chaos to the vehicular combat arena of this metal-crunching multiplayer game*. Pick one of 16 superstar competitors, then leap into four game modes, using timing, tactics and skills to cause carnage behind the wheel or create havoc with your parkour skills. Perfect your character’s abilities – including a hero vehicle unique to them – to give you the edge in free-for-all battles or team challenges and become Global Destruction Federation Champion. The game also supports PS5’s Game Help feature**, giving you hints and tips to become the ultimate destructive machine without the need to leave the game.

Remember, this is a PS5 game so it can only be downloaded on that console.

Control: Ultimate Edition – PS5 and PS4

The month of February is a big one for PS Plus as the service is not only bringing a new release but also a couple of fun titles on top of that. Control, released back in August 2019, is an action-adventure video game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games. The PS Plus free release of this game happens to be the Ultimate Edition too, so there’s probably a few extras.

Master supernatural abilities and wield a shape-shifting sidearm in this third-person action-adventure from Remedy Entertainment (Max Payne, Alan Wake). Take on the role of Jesse Faden, Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, whose New York headquarters are breached by an ominous enemy. Despite outward appearances, the skyscraper’s interior is vast and ever-shifting. You’ll need to explore – and weaponize – this unpredictable environment to clean house and repel the invaders.

The Ultimate Edition includes the base game as well as The Foundation and AWE expansions.

And on PS5 console, use the console’s Game Help feature** for hints and walkthroughs to help you solve puzzles and overcome challenges as you explore the Oldest House.

Concrete Genie – PS4

Concrete Genie is the other game that will be available for free on PS Plus during the month of February. This fun little title is an action-adventure game developed by Pixelopus, a developer part of SIE Worldwide Studios. The game has a 75 percent on Metacritic and a 96 percent like rating by Google users.

Pick up a magic paintbrush and return the polluted town of Denska to its former bright and bustling seaside self in this touching and multi-award winning action-adventure. Cleanse streets and alleyways, then use your Living Paint to create mischievous Genies whose magical powers will aid you in overcoming puzzles and seeing off bullies who pursue you. The game also includes two additional modes built especially for PS VR to let you further unleash your creativity***.

You can check out the full details on the official PS Blog announcement.



