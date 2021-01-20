WrestleMania 37: WWE Planning To Have Live Audience

WWE WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner and the wrestling giant has some big plans for the event. This year’s event will not only feature big matches, like every year, but also the return of a live audience.

WWE has not had a live audience since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many sporting events suspended or cancelled in the first few months of the year. But Stephanie McMahon spoke with TMZ Sports and she revealed that they plan to have fans in attendance for the big event.

She said this to the sports section of the site:

“I’m thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance,” McMahon says.