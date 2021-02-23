Amazon Prime Video – What’s Coming In March

Amazon Prime Video has lots of content coming up. The streaming service is among the many that will be adding new content to keep users entertained throughout the month of March. The releases will begin on March 1 and continue until the end of the month. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video next month (from Decider):

Released March 1

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Released March 3

Out of Africa (1985)

Released March 5

Coming 2 America (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

Released March 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

Released March 12

Honest Thief (2020)

Making Their Mark: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Released March 19

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

Released March 26

Invincible: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Released March 29

Renegades (1989)

Released March 30

The Ghost Writer (2010)

There is plenty of content coming as you can see. One of the most talked about is the debut of Coming 2 America. The upcoming comedy film is the sequel to the classic 1988 film Coming To America. The film will see popular characters such as Akeem and Semmi make their return. Most of the cast will also be coming back for the film, including Shari Headley, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and James Earl Jones.

The streaming service will also be showing Making Their Mark: Season 1, Invincible: Season 1 and La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 as part of its Amazon Original Series titles. The service also brought tons of new content for this month, so there’s plenty to watch for members. We will keep you updated if there are any changes.

