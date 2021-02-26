Disney+ March 2021 – Everything Coming

March is almost here and streaming services across the world are getting ready to add fresh new content. Disney+ is one of the many that will add original series and much more. Here is everything coming to the service next month (Mashable):

Movies

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (3/5)

Gnomeo & Juliet (3/26)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (3/12)

Raya and the Last Dragon (3/5)

Own the Room (3/12)

TV

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series: Season 3 (3/19)

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In (2/12)

Disney My Music Story: Perfume (3/12)

Disney Pickle and Peanut: Seasons 1-2 (3/26)

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY (3/26)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time (3/19)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone (3/12)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped (3/5)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER: Seasons 1-8 (3/12)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 7 (3/12)

Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 2 (3/5)

Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3 Premiere (3/26)

Marvel Studios Assembled: Premiere (3/12)

Mexico Untamed: Season 1 (3/19)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Premiere (3/19)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Premiere (3/26)

There is plenty of content coming to the service but one of the most anticipated is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The service will also have Marvel Studios Assembled, which will first focus on the WandaVision series.

Here’s the description of the Marvel Studios Assembled on the What’s On Disney Plus page:

The first episode of ASSEMBLED will focus on the critically acclaimed WandaVision. Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

Disney+ is coming off an interesting month and March sounds like a good one as well. We’ll keep you updated on the service and its content.