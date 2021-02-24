Hulu – What’s Coming and Leaving the Service (March 2021)

Hulu is one of many streaming services adding and removing content in March. Here is what’s coming and leaving in March (2021):

March 1

  • The 13th Warrior (1999)
  • 50/50 (2011)
  • A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
  • Attack the Block (2011)
  • Beloved (1998)
  • Blow (2001)
  • Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
  • Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
  • Cocktail (1988)
  • Demolition Man (1993)
  • The Descent (2006)
  • Dolphin Tale (2011)
  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
  • Employee Of The Month (2006)
  • Enemy Of The State (1998)
  • The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
  • The Ghost Writer (2010)
  • The Great Debaters (2007)
  • I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
  • In the Line of Fire (1993)
  • Judge Dredd (1995)
  • The Last Face (2017)
  • Malcolm X (1992)
  • McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)
  • The Nanny Diaries (2007)
  • Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
  • The Ninth Gate (1999)
  • Pandorum (2009)
  • Patriot Games (1992)
  • Predators (2009)
  • Pretty Woman (1990)
  • Priceless (2016)
  • Rushmore (1999)
  • Scrooged (1988)
  • Shine a Light (2008)
  • Silverado (1985)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • The Social Network (2010)
  • The Spirit (2008)
  • Stargate (1994)
  • Starsky & Hutch (2004)
  • The Terminal (2004)
  • Tokyo Rising (2020)
  • The Tourist (2010)
  • Traitor (2008)
  • Vertical Limit (2000)
  • Wedding Crashers (2005)
  • The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
  • Young Frankenstein (1974)
  • Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)
  • The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)
  • Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 3

  • New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

March 5

  • Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Ammonite (2020)
  • Beirut (2018)
  • Iron Mask (2019)

March 6

  • Storks (2016)
  • Triggered (2020)

March 7

  • Proxima (2019)

March 8

  • Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
  • Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

March 9

  • Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)
  • Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

March 11

  • Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)

March 12

  • kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Cake: Season 4 Premiere
  • Farewell Amor (2020)

March 14

  • Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

  • 1 Night In San Diego (2020)
  • Constructing Albert (2017)
  • Here Awhile (2019)
  • Intersect (2020)
  • Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
  • Naughty Books (2020)
  • Pink Wall (2019)
  • The Pretenders (2018)
  • The Relationtrip (2017)
  • Sister Aimee (2019)
  • The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
  • Tracks (2019)

March 16

  • Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

March 17

  • Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

March 18

  • Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
  • Identity (2003)

March 19

  • Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

  • Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

March 22

  • Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

March 23

  • Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
  • 100% Wolf (2020)

March 25

  • Collective (2019)

March 26

  • Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
  • Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)
  • Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
  • The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

  • Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)

March 31

  • Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)

Leaving the Service

March 16

  • Pigeon Kings (2020)

March 30

  • The Cooler (2003)

March 31

  • A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
  • American Gigolo (1980)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Attack the Block (2011)
  • Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
  • Blood Diamond (2006)
  • Boogie Nights (1997)
  • Bully (2001)
  • Chaplin (1992)
  • Charlotte’s Web (1973)
  • Coneheads (1993)
  • Dead Poets Society (1989)
  • Demolition Man (1993)
  • Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
  • Employee of the Month (2006)
  • Enemy of the State (1998)
  • Eve’s Bayou (1997)
  • Firewalker (1986)
  • Foxfire (1996)
  • Frozen (2010)
  • Good Luck Chuck (2007)
  • Guess Who (2005)
  • Hondo (1953)
  • Hot Shots! (1991)
  • I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
  • Igor (2008)
  • In the Line of Fire (1993)
  • Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
  • Love and Basketball (2000)
  • Mars Attacks! (1996)
  • More Than a Game (2008)
  • New In Town (2009)
  • Night at the Museum (2006)
  • Push (2009)
  • Rushmore (1999)
  • Silverado (1985)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • Species (1995)
  • Stargate (1994)
  • Starman (1984)
  • Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • The Arrival (1996)
  • The Brothers McMullen (1995)
  • The Chumscrubber (2005)
  • The Duff (2015)
  • The Mexican (2001)
  • The Rules Of Attraction (2002)
  • The Three Musketeers (2011)
  • The Tourist (2010)
  • The Truman Show (1998)
  • Tooth Fairy (2008)
  • Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
  • Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
  • War (2007)
  • Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
  • Wedding Crashers (2005)
  • West Side Story (1961)
  • Zappa (2020)

