Moto G9 Play vs. Moto G9 Plus – What’s Different

The Moto G series offers some of the most affordable phones in the market. The series usually has the Play variant as the cheapest of the lineup but the price difference isn’t that high between all of them. The most recent lineup, the Moto G9, has several variants, including the two mentioned above. Here are the differences between the cheapest Moto G9 and the priciest (specs from GSMArena):

Moto G9 Play

Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30/60fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.2, 1.12µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Moto G9 Plus

Type LTPS IPS LCD, HDR10 Size 6.81 inches, 112.0 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~386 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.2, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.2, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (standard) Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

What’s Different: Price, Specs, and More

On retailers such as Amazon we can find both phones for a low price. The Moto G9 Play has a price of $169.99 at the moment. The most expensive of the Moto G9 phones, the Moto G9 Plus, has a starting price of $249.99.

What do you get with the Plus variant for that difference? Well, the specs show that the phone is better on the camera department. The Plus version has four cameras on the back, 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, 2 MP, f/2.2, (macro), 2 MP, f/2.2, (depth). The Plus variant also features a bigger display and a different processor.

People looking to buy a Moto G9 phone also have more options when looking at the G9 Plus. The Moto G9 Play has 64GB, 4GB RAM while the Moto G9 Plus offers two options, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM.

If you want a phone with a big battery, Motorola also offers the Moto G9 Power. This variant was also available with the Moto G8, which actually got a Moto G Power and Moto G Power Lite. The Moto G9 Power, released last year, comes with the low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The highlight of the phone is that it packs a 6,000 mAh battery. Motorola says it lasts up to 60 hours on a single charge.

What do you think about the Moto G9 smartphones? Are you currently using one? Let us know in the comments.



