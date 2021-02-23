Play At Home Is Back: PS Blog Announces 4 Months of Offers

PlayStation announced an initiative last year when the coronavirus pandemic was keeping us all at home. The initiative brought a couple of free games and was called Play At Home. The situation with the pandemic continues and it looks like it will be a while before things return to normal so the company has brought it back. This time, the initiative will be offering a lot more.

Earlier today, PlayStation Blog announced the return of Play At Home. The initiative will bring free stuff just like last year but the company plans to make it last longer. Last year’s free games brought Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. The lineup was a bit different in some regions but everybody got two free games.

Play At Home will be kicking off next month and will continue all the way to June. The PS Blog has details on the upcoming free games but the post does not reveal everything that’s coming. Here’s what’s coming next month:

Starting March 1, 2021

PlayStation and Insomniac Games will make Ratchet & Clank PS4 available for free download for a limited time through PlayStation Store from March 1 at 8pm PST / March 2 at 4am GMT / 5am CET to March 31, 2021 at 8pm PDT* / April 1 at 4am BST / 5am CEST.

from March 1 at 8pm PST / March 2 at 4am GMT / 5am CET to March 31, 2021 at 8pm PDT* / April 1 at 4am BST / 5am CEST. Once you redeem the game, it will be yours to keep. This 2016 PS4 action-adventure hit from Insomniac Games revisits the origin stories of these beloved PlayStation heroes and features a great mix of outrageous combat and comedy.

The Ratchet & Clank offer is a good one since the next in the series will be released later this year for the PS5. If you’re planning to get the next release, this is a great way to get started. The game offers a fun trophy list so it is worth a download for any user who hasn’t played a game in the series.

Starting March 25, 2021

Our friends at Funimation (a joint venture of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex of Japan) are kicking in a very special offer: extended access for new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim in the countries they are available **. Funimation is an anime-focused subscription service and Wakanim is Funimation’s European division. While there will be additional details to follow, this offer is only available to our community who sign up for and download the Funimation (in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand) or Wakanim apps (in most of Western and Northern Europe) starting on March 25 for a limited time.

The PS Blog post mentions that what they outlined today is just the beginning of what’s in store for Play At Home. The rest of the stuff will be revealed in the coming weeks.

We’re also waiting to hear more on the PS Plus games for March. The announcement should be around the corner since February has a few days left. The current free games for PS Plus are Control: Ultimate Edition, Concrete Genie, and Destruction AllStars (PS5). The games will be available for a few more days. Remember, you can save them to the library if you don’t want to download them right away. You can also save the PS5 games to the library through the web store and app if you currently don’t have a PS5.

We will keep you updated when PlayStation announces more details on Play At Home.



