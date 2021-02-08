Poco M3 vs. X3 – Quick Specs Comparison

The Poco brand has a ton of interesting options in the affordable range. Among those options are the M3 and X3, both recent releases from the brand. The two have some solid specs for their prices but there are some differences that you should know if you’re looking at them. Here is a quick specs comparison between the M3 and X3 (specs from Poco’s official page):

Poco M3

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662

Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260, 11nm manufacturing process

CPU frequency: Octa-core processor, up to 2.0

GHz GPU: Adreno™ 610 GPU

AI: 3rd gen Qualcomm® AI Engine

CPU frequency: Octa-core processor, up to 2.0 GHz GPU: Adreno™ 610 GPU AI: 3rd gen Qualcomm® AI Engine Storage and RAM

4GB + 128GB

LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2

4GB + 64GB

LPDDR4X + UFS 2.1

4GB + 64GB LPDDR4X + UFS 2.1 6.53″ FHD+ Dot Drop display TÜV Rheinland® Low Blue Light certification

Resolution: 2340×1080 FHD+

19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)

NTSC 70% (typ)

Supports Color temperature adjustment | Standard mode

| Reading mode 2.0

Supports Sunlight mode

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 6000mAh (typ) USB-C reversible connector port

Supports 18W fast charging

22.5W fast charger in-box 48MP Main camera

1/2″ sensor size, f/1.79, 6P lens, AF,

0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel

2MP Macro camera

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF

2MP Depth sensor

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4

Rear camera photography features

Document mode | Night mode | AI scene detection |

Google Lens | AI Beautify | Portrait mode | Movie

frame | Portrait mode background blur adjustment |

Panorama | Raw mode |

Rear camera video features

Time-lapse | Short video | Slow motion video: 120fps |

1080p 1920×1080 at 30fps

720p 1280×720 at 30fps 8MP Front Camera 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.05

Front camera photography features

Timed selfie | Movie frame | AI Beautify | Filters | Palm

Shutter | AI portrait mode | Panorama selfie

Front camera video features

Time-lapse | AI Beautify | Short video mode Supports 2+1 card slot, nano-SIM + nano-SIM + microSD (up to 512GB)

Supports network bands

4G: LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28

4G: LTE-TDD: B38/40/41

3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8

2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8

Wireless Network

Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi

Supports Bluetooth 5.0

Supports FM radio

Poco X3

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G, Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology

Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz

Adreno™ 618 GPU

4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine

Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz Adreno™ 618 GPU 4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB RAM: LPDDR4X

Storage: UFS2.1

Storage: UFS2.1 6.67″ DotDisplay TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+

20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

120Hz refresh rate 240Hz touch sampling rate Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi Contrast: 1500:1 (typ) Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 5160mAh Built-In non-removable lithium ion polymer battery

USB Type-C reversible connector port

USB Type-C reversible connector port Supports 33W fast charge

33W fast charger in-box

64MP AI Quad Camera

64MP main camera

Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89

13MP ultra-wide angle camera

119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2

2MP macro camera

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm)

2MP depth sensor

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4

LED flash light

4K video recording 30fps

1080p video recording 30fps

720p video recording 30fps

1080p video recording 30fps 720p video recording 30fps Slow-motion video

960fps 720P

240fps 720P

120fps 720P/1080P

960fps 720P 240fps 720P 120fps 720P/1080P 20MP AI selfie camera

Up to 256GB expandable storage

Supports dual SIM and dual VoLTE

Supports dual SIM and dual VoLTE 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28

4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)

3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8

2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8

4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8 Wireless Network

Supports WiFi 2×2 MIMO

Supports Bluetooth 5.1

Both Really Good Options

The Poco M3 and X3 are both in the affordable range but the M3 is a bit cheaper. The lower price does mean a few less features for the M3. A quick look at the specs shows that the M3 offers less RAM and a 48 MP main camera instead of the 64 MP we see on the X3.

The Poco M3 does offer a bigger battery and that’s really one of the main attractions of the phone. Both are solid budget options but if you want a bigger battery and some good specs then the M3 is a great choice. The X3 is a bit more expensive but it does offer that 64 MP camera along with a few extra features.



