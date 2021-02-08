Poco M3 vs. X3 – Quick Specs Comparison

The Poco brand has a ton of interesting options in the affordable range. Among those options are the M3 and X3, both recent releases from the brand. The two have some solid specs for their prices but there are some differences that you should know if you’re looking at them. Here is a quick specs comparison between the M3 and X3 (specs from Poco’s official page):
Poco M3
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662
- Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260, 11nm manufacturing process
CPU frequency: Octa-core processor, up to 2.0
GHz GPU: Adreno™ 610 GPU
AI: 3rd gen Qualcomm® AI Engine
- Storage and RAM
- 4GB + 128GB
- LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2
4GB + 64GB
LPDDR4X + UFS 2.1
- 6.53″ FHD+ Dot Drop displayTÜV Rheinland® Low Blue Light certification
Resolution: 2340×1080 FHD+
19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi
Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)
NTSC 70% (typ)
Supports Color temperature adjustment | Standard mode
| Reading mode 2.0
Supports Sunlight mode
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 36000mAh (typ)USB-C reversible connector port
Supports 18W fast charging
22.5W fast charger in-box48MP Main camera
1/2″ sensor size, f/1.79, 6P lens, AF,
0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
2MP Macro camera
1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF
2MP Depth sensor
1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4
Rear camera photography features
Document mode | Night mode | AI scene detection |
Google Lens | AI Beautify | Portrait mode | Movie
frame | Portrait mode background blur adjustment |
Panorama | Raw mode |
Rear camera video features
Time-lapse | Short video | Slow motion video: 120fps |
1080p 1920×1080 at 30fps
720p 1280×720 at 30fps8MP Front Camera1.12μm pixel size, f/2.05
Front camera photography features
Timed selfie | Movie frame | AI Beautify | Filters | Palm
Shutter | AI portrait mode | Panorama selfie
Front camera video features
Time-lapse | AI Beautify | Short video modeSupports 2+1 card slot, nano-SIM + nano-SIM + microSD (up to 512GB)
Supports network bands
4G: LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
4G: LTE-TDD: B38/40/41
3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8
Wireless Network
Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi
Supports Bluetooth 5.0
Supports FM radio
Poco X3
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G, Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology
Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz
Adreno™ 618 GPU
4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine
- RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB RAM: LPDDR4X
Storage: UFS2.1
- 6.67″ DotDisplay TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification
120Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+
20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi
Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)
Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
- 5160mAh Built-In non-removable lithium ion polymer battery
USB Type-C reversible connector port
- Supports 33W fast charge
- 33W fast charger in-box
- 64MP AI Quad Camera
- 64MP main camera
- Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89
- 13MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2
- 2MP macro camera
- 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm)
- 2MP depth sensor
- 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4
- LED flash light
- 4K video recording 30fps
1080p video recording 30fps
720p video recording 30fps
- Slow-motion video
960fps 720P
240fps 720P
120fps 720P/1080P
- 20MP AI selfie camera
- Up to 256GB expandable storage
Supports dual SIM and dual VoLTE
- 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)
3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8
- Wireless Network
- Supports WiFi 2×2 MIMO
Supports Bluetooth 5.1
Both Really Good Options
The Poco M3 and X3 are both in the affordable range but the M3 is a bit cheaper. The lower price does mean a few less features for the M3. A quick look at the specs shows that the M3 offers less RAM and a 48 MP main camera instead of the 64 MP we see on the X3.
The Poco M3 does offer a bigger battery and that’s really one of the main attractions of the phone. Both are solid budget options but if you want a bigger battery and some good specs then the M3 is a great choice. The X3 is a bit more expensive but it does offer that 64 MP camera along with a few extra features.