Poco M3 vs. X3 – Quick Specs Comparison

By
Sean Farlow
-

The Poco brand has a ton of interesting options in the affordable range. Among those options are the M3 and X3, both recent releases from the brand. The two have some solid specs for their prices but there are some differences that you should know if you’re looking at them. Here is a quick specs comparison between the M3 and X3 (specs from Poco’s official page):

Poco M3

  • Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662
  • Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260, 11nm manufacturing process
    CPU frequency: Octa-core processor, up to 2.0
    GHz GPU: Adreno™ 610 GPU
    AI: 3rd gen Qualcomm® AI Engine
  • Storage and RAM
  • 4GB + 128GB
  • LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2
    4GB + 64GB
    LPDDR4X + UFS 2.1
  • 6.53″ FHD+ Dot Drop display
    TÜV Rheinland® Low Blue Light certification
    Resolution: 2340×1080 FHD+
    19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi
    Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)
    NTSC 70% (typ)
    Supports Color temperature adjustment | Standard mode
    | Reading mode 2.0
    Supports Sunlight mode
    Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
    6000mAh (typ)
    USB-C reversible connector port
    Supports 18W fast charging
    22.5W fast charger in-box
    48MP Main camera
    1/2″ sensor size, f/1.79, 6P lens, AF,
    0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
    2MP Macro camera
    1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF
    2MP Depth sensor
    1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4
    Rear camera photography features
    Document mode | Night mode | AI scene detection |
    Google Lens | AI Beautify | Portrait mode | Movie
    frame | Portrait mode background blur adjustment |
    Panorama | Raw mode |
    Rear camera video features
    Time-lapse | Short video | Slow motion video: 120fps |
    1080p 1920×1080 at 30fps
    720p 1280×720 at 30fps
    8MP Front Camera
    1.12μm pixel size, f/2.05
    Front camera photography features
    Timed selfie | Movie frame | AI Beautify | Filters | Palm
    Shutter | AI portrait mode | Panorama selfie
    Front camera video features
    Time-lapse | AI Beautify | Short video mode
    Supports 2+1 card slot, nano-SIM + nano-SIM + microSD (up to 512GB)
    Supports network bands
    4G: LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
    4G: LTE-TDD: B38/40/41
    3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
    2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8
    Wireless Network
    Supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/5GHz Wi-Fi
    Supports Bluetooth 5.0
    Supports FM radio

Poco X3

  • Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G, Qualcomm® Kryo™ 470 CPU, 8nm process technology
    Octa-core processor, up to 2.3GHz
    Adreno™ 618 GPU
    4th Generation Qualcomm® AI Engine
  • RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB RAM: LPDDR4X
    Storage: UFS2.1
  • 6.67″ DotDisplay TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification
    120Hz refresh rate
    240Hz touch sampling rate
    Resolution: 2400 x 1080 FHD+
    20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi
    Contrast: 1500:1 (typ)
    Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
  • 5160mAh Built-In non-removable lithium ion polymer battery
    USB Type-C reversible connector port
  • Supports 33W fast charge
  • 33W fast charger in-box
  • 64MP AI Quad Camera
  • 64MP main camera
  • Sony IMX682, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 1/1.73“ sensor size, f/1.89
  • 13MP ultra-wide angle camera
  • 119° Bildweitwinkel, f/2.2
  • 2MP macro camera
  • 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF (4cm)
  • 2MP depth sensor
  • 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4
  • LED flash light
  • 4K video recording 30fps
    1080p video recording 30fps
    720p video recording 30fps
  • Slow-motion video
    960fps 720P
    240fps 720P
    120fps 720P/1080P
  • 20MP AI selfie camera
  • Up to 256GB expandable storage
    Supports dual SIM and dual VoLTE
  • 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28
    4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)
    3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8
    2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8
  • Wireless Network
  • Supports WiFi 2×2 MIMO
    Supports Bluetooth 5.1

Both Really Good Options

The Poco M3 and X3 are both in the affordable range but the M3 is a bit cheaper. The lower price does mean a few less features for the M3. A quick look at the specs shows that the M3 offers less RAM and a 48 MP main camera instead of the 64 MP we see on the X3.

The Poco M3 does offer a bigger battery and that’s really one of the main attractions of the phone. Both are solid budget options but if you want a bigger battery and some good specs then the M3 is a great choice. The X3 is a bit more expensive but it does offer that 64 MP camera along with a few extra features.

 




