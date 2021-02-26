PS Plus March Titles Finally Announced

The PlayStation Plus March free games have finally been announced. The announcement comes just hours after the State of Play event in which several PS5 upgrades and new titles were revealed.

Next month’s lineup is even bigger than the recent announcements from the company. Users will be able to download four games, including one for the PS5. Here are the games and their description from the PS Blog:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – PS4

Square Enix’s modern reimagining of its iconic RPG boasts unforgettable characters, a mind-blowing story and epic battles. Return to the city of Midgar as Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the resistance group Avalanche. Initially executing daring raids against Shinra to fight back against its planet-threatening machinations, Cloud and his comrades are unaware of the epic consequences that await them.

The story of this first, standalone game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the classic original.

The PS Blog adds that this version of the game is not eligible for a PS5 upgrade. This has brought some criticism from users on social media and the comment section on the PS Blog. But at least PS4 users will be able to check out the FF7 Remake at no cost.

Farpoint – PS VR

Master an arsenal of weapons to keep yourself alive on a hostile alien world in this free-roaming, first-person PS VR shooter. Optimized for the PlayStation VR Aim controller and fully playable with a DualShock wireless controller, strike out towards your crashed space station solo or with a friend in online co-op. Trade alien threats for testing each other’s skills in a variety of Versus game modes.

Farpoint is a nice bonus for those who like PS VR games. In recent months, we’ve seen three titles but this time, Sony has given users one more.

Maquette – PS5

All that is tiny is simultaneously huge in this intriguing first-person puzzler designed around a Escher-esque recursive simulation. Making its PlayStation 5 debut as part of next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup, Maquette sets you in the center of a world the rules of which are very different from our own. Solutions to puzzles require you to twist the world recursively – manipulating the landscape of a diorama will see those changes mirrored in the life-sized version that surrounds you. If you get perplexed by a puzzle, you can call up PS5’s Game Help for helpful hints to solve Maquette’s tougher conundrums.

This has been announced as the PS5 game, which means you can only play it on that console. There are ways to save this game to the library, including the app and web store. The games will not show up on the PS4 but will be there if you save them and then purchase a PS5.

Remnant: From the Ashes – PS4

In this third-person survival action shooter, play as one of the last remnants of humanity attempting to retake a world overrun by monstrous, interdimensional invaders. Venture into dynamically-generated worlds alone or with up to two other survivors, scavenging for supplies and modding your equipment to strengthen your chances of survival when tackling over 100 deadly varieties of enemy and battling epic bosses.

Other Details On PS Plus and Upcoming Initiative

The PS Blog has revealed that the free games for the month of February will leave the service on March 1. This means that members have less than two days to add the games to the library or download them to the system.

Members of the service will have an extra month to download Destruction AllStars. The title was originally set to be a PS5 launch title but it was moved to a PS Plus free release before the console was released in November. At the time, it was announced that the game would be available as part of the service for two months. Yesterday, several gaming news sites began reporting that the game will have a price of $20. The game will leave the service on April 5, 2021.

Speaking of free games, PlayStation recently announced the Play At Home initiative. This was first available last year when the pandemic began keeping people at home. At the time, the company announced two free games, including Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. Now, the initiative is back and PlayStation has announced that it will be even longer. The PS Blog recently shared the first details on the initiative, including the free release of Ratchet & Clank next month. The PS Blog article mentions that more details on the next releases will be posted in the coming weeks.

What do you think about the free games for March? Did you download any of the titles for this month? Let us know in the comments.



