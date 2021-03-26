Amazon Prime Video April 2021 – Everything Coming

Amazon Prime Video has films, series, and much more content coming for its members. The service will start launching the new content on April 1. Here is everything coming to Amazon Prime Video next month (list from popculture):
April 1
A Hologram for the King (2016)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Because I Said So (2007)
Bob Roberts (1992)
Brüno (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Chato’s Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cohen and Tate (1989)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
Gunfighters of Abilene (1959)
Hancock (2008)
Head of State (2003)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Inception (2010)
Johnny English (2003)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Larry Crowne (2011)
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
Men of Honor (2000)
Milk (2009)
Minority Report (2002)
Monster’s Ball (2001)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Motel Hell (1980)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
New in Town (1992)
Open Range (2003)
Platoon (1986)
Shaft (2000)
Shooter (2007)
The Devil’s Double (2011)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
Untraceable (2008)
The Program (1993)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
The Skull (1965)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
Valerie (1957)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
What About Bob? (1991)
Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Smiley Face Killers (2020)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Abyss (1989)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Gift (2000)
The Happening (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
April 2
Unhinged (2020)
April 3
Blair Witch (2016)
April 7
Girl From Monaco (2009)
High-Rise (2016)
Pulse (2005)
Ragnarok (2009)
The Answer Man (2009)
The Priest (2009)
Trollhunter (2011)
April 9
Them: Limited Series — Amazon Original Series
April 12
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
April 14
Burden (2020)
Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
Terror’s Advocate (2007)
April 16
Frank Of Ireland: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
Somewhere (2010)
Wander (2020)
April 21
Merantau (2010)
Muay Thai Giant (2011)
The Hero of Color City (2014)
Venus and Serena (2013)
April 26
The Artist (2012)
April 28
Arrival (2016)
Barry Munday (2010)
Harlem Aria (2010)
Kiltro (2008)
The Commune (2017)
The Warlords (2010)
April 30
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021) — Amazon Original Movie