EA Play In March (2021) – Updated List, News, and More

EA’s subscription service, EA Play, has added a couple of games this month. The service already offers a number of titles but members now have a recent football title as well as a release from the Star Wars series. Here is what’s new to EA Play in March as well as some news and more:

Steam

A Way Out, Battlefield (1, 3, 4, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V), Burnout Paradise Remastered, Crysis (1, 2, and 3), Dead Space (1, 2, and 3), Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition, Fe, Jade Empire, Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda) Medal of Honor, Medal of Honor: Airborne, Mirror’s Edge and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Need for Speed, Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, Need for Speed Payback, and Need for Speed Rivals, Peggle, Peggle Nights, Plants vs. Zombies and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Rocket Arena, Sea of Solitude, SimCity 4, Spore, The Sims 3, The Sims 4, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, Titanfall 2, Unravel (1 and 2), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons (New), Madden 21 (New).

Xbox One and Xbox Series

Alice: Madness Returns, Anthem, Army of Two, A Way Out, Battlefield (1, 3, 4, 1943, Bad Company, Bad Company 2, Hardline, and V), Bejeweled 2 Deluxe, Bejeweled 3, Black, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Crysis (1, 2, and 3), Dante’s Inferno, Dead Space (1, 2, 3, and Ignition), Dragon Age (Origins, II, and Inquisition), Fe, Feeding Frenzy (1 and 2), FIFA (14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20), Fight Night Champion, Heavy Weapon, Madden (15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 25), Mass Effect (1, 2, 3, and Andromeda), Medal of Honor: Airborne, Mirror’s Edge (1 and Catalyst), NBA Live (15, 16, 18, and 19) Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, and Rivals), NHL (15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20), NHL ’94 Rewind, Peggle (1 and 2), Plants vs. Zombies (Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2), Rocket Arena, Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, Sea of Solitude, Shadows of the Damned, Skate 3, SSX, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, The Sims 4, Titanfall (1 and 2), UFC (1, 2, and 3) Unravel (1 and 2), Zuma Deluxe and Zuma’s Revenge, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons (New), Madden 21 (New).

PS4 and PS5

Anthem, A Way Out, Battlefield (1, 4, Hardline, and V), Burnout Paradise Remastered, Dragon Age Inquisition, Fe, FIFA (17, 18, 19, and 20), Madden (17, 18, 19, 20), Mass Effect Andromeda, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, NBA Live (18, and 19) Need for Speed (Need for Speed, Heat, Payback, and Rivals), NHL (17, 18, 19, and 20), NHL ’94 Rewind, Peggle 2, Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2, Rocket Arena, Sea of Solitude, Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefront II, The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, UFC (1, 2, and 3) Unravel (1 and 2), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden 21 (New), Star Wars Squadrons (New).

EA Play: March and Other News

The big additions for this month are Madden 21 and Star Wars: Squadrons. The football title from EA Sports was released last year for the PS4 and Xbox One but it offers a free upgrade to the new consoles. The game’s addition to the service is no surprise since EA often adds its most recent sports games to the lineup when the season ends.

Star Wars: Squadrons is the other addition for the month of March. The space combat game set in the Star Wars universe developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts has received solid reviews for offering something completely different.

If you haven’t been keeping up with EA Play news, the service also added Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a few weeks back. These games can be found in the vault section of EA Play.

Polygon reports that the next addition could be NHL 21. The hockey game is the latest release in the series and it’s expected to be part of the service since the season is coming to an end.



