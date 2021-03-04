Essential Picks Promotion Is Back On the PS Store

The Essential Picks promotion has returned to the PlayStation Store, this time with discounts of up to 60 percent on video games. Here is a list of games that was posted by the official PlayStation Blog page:

A Way Out

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Invasions

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Revelations

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Season Pass

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Star Kings

Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!

Cities: Skylines – Campus

Cities: Skylines – Cities Upgrade Bundle

Cities: Skylines – Downtown Bundle

Cities: Skylines – Green Cities

Cities: Skylines – Industries

Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit

Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition

Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters

Cities: Skylines – Parklife

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2

Cities: Skylines – Snowfall

Cities: Skylines – Sunset Harbor

Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle

Code Vein – Deluxe Edition

Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – Digital Deluxe Edition

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – Season Pass

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis

Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition

Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack

Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass

Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD

Firewall Zero Hour

For Honor: Complete Edition

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Jump Force – Ultimate Edition

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition

L.A. Noire

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Mad Max

Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition PS4 & PS5

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle

Need for Speed – Deluxe Edition

No Heroes Allowed! VR

Overcooked!

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe

PlayStation VR Worlds

Prison Architect – DLC Bundle

Prison Architect – Going Green

Prison Architect – Island Bound

Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Edition

Prison Architect: All Day and a Night DLC

Prison Architect: Escape Mode DLC

Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC

Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Secret of Mana

SnowRunner

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Steep

Stellaris: Apocalypse

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two

Stellaris: Console Edition – Leviathans Story Pack

Stellaris: Console Edition – Plantoids Species Pack

Stellaris: Console Edition – Utopia

Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack

Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack

Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack

Super Stardust Ultra VR

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition

Surviving Mars – Green Planet

Surviving Mars – Project Laika

Surviving Mars – Season Pass

Surviving Mars – Space Race

Surviving Mars – Space Race Plus

Surviving Mars – Stellaris Dome Set

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition

The Inpatient

The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff

The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff

The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff

The Sims 4 – Dine Out

The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff

The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure

The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff

The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff

The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff

The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff

The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat

The Sims 4 – Parenthood

The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff

The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic

The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff

The Sims 4 – Spa Day

The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff

The Sims 4 – StrangeVille

The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff

The Sims 4 – Vampires

The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff

The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack

The Survivalists

Trials of Mana

UFC 4 – Backyard & Kumite Customization Packs

UFC 4 – Fighter Bundle

UFC 4 – Gladiator Vanity Bundle

UFC 4 – Rainbows & Unicorns Vanity Bundle

UFC 4 – Starter Bundle

UFC 4 – Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua Bundle

UNO

UNO: Ultimate Edition

Until Dawn

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Warface – Cosa Nostra Pack

Warface – Essential Pack

Warface – Nuclear Pack

Warface: Breakout – Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

World of Final Fantasy

World of Final Fantasy – Maxima Upgrade DLC

World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas Brawler

World of Warships: Legends – Pocket Battleship

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition

Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle

The promotion is one of a few that is available on the PS Store. There is also an Indie Sale with some games at less than $5. You can check out the full details on the latest promotion through the PlayStation Blog.



