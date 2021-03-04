Essential Picks Promotion Is Back On the PS Store

The Essential Picks promotion has returned to the PlayStation Store, this time with discounts of up to 60 percent on video games. Here is a list of games that was posted by the official PlayStation Blog page:
- A Way Out
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Invasions
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Revelations
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Season Pass
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Star Kings
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
- Cities: Skylines – Campus
- Cities: Skylines – Cities Upgrade Bundle
- Cities: Skylines – Downtown Bundle
- Cities: Skylines – Green Cities
- Cities: Skylines – Industries
- Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters
- Cities: Skylines – Parklife
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2
- Cities: Skylines – Snowfall
- Cities: Skylines – Sunset Harbor
- Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle
- Code Vein – Deluxe Edition
- Detroit: Become Human
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – Season Pass
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Final Fantasy IX – Digital Edition
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto
- Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack
- Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass
- Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades
- Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD
- Firewall Zero Hour
- For Honor: Complete Edition
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Mad Max
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition PS4 & PS5
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
- NBA 2K21
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
- Need for Speed – Deluxe Edition
- No Heroes Allowed! VR
- Overcooked!
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Prison Architect – DLC Bundle
- Prison Architect – Going Green
- Prison Architect – Island Bound
- Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Edition
- Prison Architect: All Day and a Night DLC
- Prison Architect: Escape Mode DLC
- Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
- RIGS: Mechanized Combat League
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Secret of Mana
- SnowRunner
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Steep
- Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Leviathans Story Pack
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Plantoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Utopia
- Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- Super Stardust Ultra VR
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
- Surviving Mars – Green Planet
- Surviving Mars – Project Laika
- Surviving Mars – Season Pass
- Surviving Mars – Space Race
- Surviving Mars – Space Race Plus
- Surviving Mars – Stellaris Dome Set
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Inpatient
- The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Dine Out
- The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure
- The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat
- The Sims 4 – Parenthood
- The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic
- The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Spa Day
- The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
- The Sims 4 – StrangeVille
- The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Vampires
- The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
- The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
- The Survivalists
- Trials of Mana
- UFC 4 – Backyard & Kumite Customization Packs
- UFC 4 – Fighter Bundle
- UFC 4 – Gladiator Vanity Bundle
- UFC 4 – Rainbows & Unicorns Vanity Bundle
- UFC 4 – Starter Bundle
- UFC 4 – Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua Bundle
- UNO
- UNO: Ultimate Edition
- Until Dawn
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Warface – Cosa Nostra Pack
- Warface – Essential Pack
- Warface – Nuclear Pack
- Warface: Breakout – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- World of Final Fantasy
- World of Final Fantasy – Maxima Upgrade DLC
- World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas Brawler
- World of Warships: Legends – Pocket Battleship
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
- Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle
The promotion is one of a few that is available on the PS Store. There is also an Indie Sale with some games at less than $5. You can check out the full details on the latest promotion through the PlayStation Blog.