HBO Max – Everything Coming and Leaving In April

HBO Max is getting ready to launch new content in April, just like its many competitors. The service will feature some classics as well as the debut of Mortal Kombat. Here is everything coming and leaving next month (list from BGR):
Streaming April 1st
- A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
- Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
- Adam’s Rib, 1949
- All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
- Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
- Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
- Black Dynamite, 2009
- Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- Boogie Nights, 1997
- Bringing Up Baby, 1938
- The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
- Caddyshack, 1980
- The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
- The Color Purple, 1985
- Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
- Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
- Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
- Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
- Easy Rider, 1969
- Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
- The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
- Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
- Fear, 1996 (HBO)
- genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
- Ghost Rider, 2007
- Goodfellas, 1990
- The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
- Happy Endings
- Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
- In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
- Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
- King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
- Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
- Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
- Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
- The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
- Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
- Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
- The Mask of Zorro, 1998
- The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
- Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
- The Nanny
- The Natural, 1984
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- One Day, 2011 (HBO)
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
- Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
- Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
- Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
- Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
- Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
- Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
- The Return, 2006 (HBO)
- Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
- Roger & Me, 1989
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
- Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
- Space Jam, 1996
- Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
- Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
- Stuart Little, 1999
- The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
- The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
- White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
- The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
- Within, 2016 (HBO)
- Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
Streaming April 2nd
- On the Spectrum
Streaming April 3rd
- Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Streaming April 4th
- Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming April 5th
- Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Streaming April 6th
- Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B
Streaming April 7th
- Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- South Side, Season 1
Streaming April 9th
- Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)
- The Other Two, Season 1
- A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Streaming April 10th
- The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming April 11th
- The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming April 13th
- Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming April 15th
- Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Streaming April 16th
- Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Streaming April 17th
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
Streaming April 18th
- Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming April 20th
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Streaming April 22nd
- 1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
- First Ladies, 2020
- Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
- Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming April 23rd
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
Streaming April 24th
- Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
Streaming April 26th
- The Artist, 2011
Streaming April 29th
- Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D
Leaving April 11th
- Reservoir Dogs, 1992
Leaving April 15th
- Lego DC Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020
Leaving April 30th
- 3 Godfathers, 1949
- 9½ Weeks, 1986
- Above The Rim, 1994 (HBO)
- The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938
- Adventures Of Tom Thumb And Thumbelina, 2002 (HBO)
- After Hours, 1985
- An American Werewolf In London,1981 (HBO)
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)
- Being There, 1979
- Bullitt, 1968
- Bundle Of Joy, 1956
- Can’t Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)
- The Candidate, 1972
- Cast Away, 2000 (HBO)
- Catwoman, 2004
- Chasing Liberty, 2004
- Cheyenne Autumn, 1964
- Cimarron, 1960
- Critters 2, 1988
- Critters 4, 1992
- Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)
- Diner, 1982
- Dirt, 2017
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Femme Fatale, 2002 (HBO)
- Fool’s Gold, 2008
- Get Carter, 1971
- Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, 2019 (HBO)
- Godzilla Vs. Kong, 2021
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
- The Green Mile, 1999
- Grumpier Old Men, 1995
- Grumpy Old Men, 1993
- The Hangover Part II, 2011 (HBO)
- A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
- The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, The, 2014
- Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, The, 2013
- How The West Was Won, 1962
- I Am Sam, 2002
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
- Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
- Jonny Quest, 1964
- Josie And The Pussycats In Outer Space, 1972
- Josie And The Pussycats, 1970
- Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
- The Looney Tunes Show, 2011
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003
- Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
- Ma, 2019 (HBO)
- The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
- Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
- Mildred Pierce, 1945
- Mister Roberts, 1955
- My Blue Heaven, 1990
- My Dog Skip, 2000
- My Favorite Year, 1982
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- New Jack City, 1991
- New Looney Tunes, 2015
- New York Minute, 2004
- Of Mice And Men, 1992 (HBO)
- Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006 (HBO)
- Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
- Paddington Bear, 1989
- Patriots Day, 2016
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Pride And Prejudice, 1940
- Private Benjamin, 1980
- Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)
- Reversal Of Fortune, 1990
- Rio Bravo, 1959
- Rise Of The Guardians, 2012 (HBO)
- School Of Rock, 2003 (HBO)
- Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo, 1981
- The Scooby-Doo Show, 1976
- Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969
- The Secret Garden, 1993
- She’s All That, 1999
- Snakes On A Plane, 2006
- Son Of The Mask, 2005
- Space Cowboys, 2000
- Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, 1995
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- Tom And Jerry (Classic), 1967
- Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)
- Under Siege, 1992
- Viva Las Vegas, 1964
- We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
- What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962 (HBO)
- Where The Wild Things Are, 2009
- The Wild Bunch, 1969
- The Wind And The Lion, 1975
- The Yogi Bear Show, 1988