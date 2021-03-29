HBO Max – Everything Coming and Leaving In April

HBO Max is getting ready to launch new content in April, just like its many competitors. The service will feature some classics as well as the debut of Mortal Kombat. Here is everything coming and leaving next month (list from BGR):

Streaming April 1st

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam’s Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

Streaming April 2nd

On the Spectrum

Streaming April 3rd

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Streaming April 4th

Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Streaming April 5th

Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Streaming April 6th

Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B

Streaming April 7th

Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

South Side, Season 1

Streaming April 9th

Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Streaming April 10th

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming April 11th

The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming April 13th

Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming April 15th

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Streaming April 16th

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Streaming April 17th

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

Streaming April 18th

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming April 20th

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Streaming April 22nd

1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)

First Ladies, 2020

Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)

Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming April 23rd

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

Streaming April 24th

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

Streaming April 26th

The Artist, 2011

Streaming April 29th

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

Leaving April 11th

Reservoir Dogs, 1992

Leaving April 15th

Lego DC Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020

Leaving April 30th