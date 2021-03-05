Huawei Mate Xs Vs. Mate X2 – Quick Specs Comparison

The Huawei Mate Xs and Mate X2 are the latest foldable phones from the company. The Mate X2 was announced a few weeks ago but some are probably wondering if there is a big difference between last year’s release and this one. Here is a quick specs comparison for those who want to find out what’s different (specs from Huawei’s official page):

Mate Xs

Size:

Unfolded: 8 inches

Folded:

Main screen: 6.6 inches

Secondary screen: 6.38 inches

*With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

Colour:

16.7 million colours

Type:

OLED

Resolution:

Unfolded: 2480 x 2200

Folded:

Main screen: 2480 x 1148

Secondary screen: 2480 x 892

CPU:

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G

Octa-core Processor

2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz

GPU:

16-Core Mali-G76

NPU:

Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

EMUI 10.0.1 (Based on Android 10)

8 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM

External Memory Support:

NM SD Card, up to 256 GB

Rear Camera:

Leica Quad Camera:

40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture, OIS), HUAWEI Time-of-Flight (TOF) Camera

Front Camera:

The rear camera doubles as the front camera after the phone is folded.

4500 mAh (Typical Value)

*The capacity is 2250 mAh (Typical Value) x 2

4400 mAh (Rated Value)

*The capacity is 2200 mAh (Rated Value) x 2

Mate X2

Interior screen: 8 inches

Exterior screen: 6.45 inches

Type

Interior screen: OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate

Exterior screen: OLED, up to 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate

Resolution

Interior screen: 2480 x 2200 Pixels

Exterior screen: 2700 x 1160 Pixels

PPI

Interior screen: 413 ppi

Exterior screen: 456 ppi

CPU HUAWEI Kirin 9000

Octa-core, 1 x Cortex-A77@3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77@2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55@2.05 GHz

GPU 24-core Mali-G78

NPU Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit) EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10) RAM + ROM 8 GB RAM + 256/512 GB ROM 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS) 16 MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 aperture) 12 MP Telephoto Camera (3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS) 8 MP SuperZoom Camera (10x Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), support AF 16 MP Selfie Camera (Wide Angle, f/2.2) 4500 mAh (typical value) *The Battery Rated Capacity is 4400 mAh. Huawei Mate Xs vs. Mate X2 The Mate X2 brings a different design this time around. One of the big differences is on the cameras. This one has its own front camera as well as a 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera rear camera. Huawei has also gone with an extra option on the storage department. The new Mate X2 offers a 256GB version. The Mate Xs only offers 512GB. The price is a big difference as well. The Mate Xs launched with a price similar to the 2019 Mate X. The price of that phone was about $2,400, which is much more than any other foldable phone. The Mate X2 is even more expensive, with a price of about $2,800.



