March Tech: The Smartphones Launching This Month

The world of smartphones never stops getting more releases. This month, things are off to a hot start as several companies have already launched a phone or are preparing to. The launches include smartphone giants such as Xiaomi and Huawei. Here are the smartphones launching this month:

Huawei Mate 40E 5G

The Huawei Mate series recently saw the launch of the Mate 40 smartphones. But the company has added one more phone to the lineup, the Mate 40E 5G. The fifth member of the Mate 40 lineup features a 6.5-inch Full HD/90 Hz curved OLED screen.

The Mate 40E comes with a rear panel that houses a circular camera. The primary camera there is a 64MP. The space in between the camera is reserved for the Leica branding, which is the company that works with Huawei on most of its cameras.

Here are some of the specs for this interesting device:

Kirin 990E processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

128GB and 256GB storage options.

4,200 mAh battery. The phone also supports 40W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The phone will go on sale in China on March 18. Three color options have been announced for the phone. The prices are CNY 4,599 ($706) and CNY 5,099 ($783).

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10S in China. The interesting device features a curved 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone features a punch hole cutout for the 20MP front camera. There is a fingerprint reader hidden under the panel. On top of that, Xiaomi has focused on delivering quality audio for this phone. GSMArena reports that the Mi 10S has a dual speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon.

The back of the phone is one of the most interesting parts. The setup is a Samsung 108MP sensor. There is also an 8MP ultrawide camera along with a 2MP macro cam and 2MP depth helper.

The Xiaomi device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and options of 8GB or 12GB RAM. Storage options are 128GB and 256GB. Prices in China are CNY 3,299 ($507) and 3,799 ($583).

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco brand has managed to catch the attention of many buyers with its X3 phone. But reports say the company is not done with the X3 releases. Over the last few days, several tech sites have said the brand is getting ready to launch the X3 Pro this month. Some have said the launch will happen on March 30. Others have mentioned that the launch could come first in India.

The Poco X3 Pro appears to be an upgrade of the popular X3 phone. The X3 phone features solid specs such as a 6,000 mAh battery and a 64MP main camera so tech fans are expecting big things from the X3 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72

Samsung has announced an event for next week and some of the likely stars have already leaked. The Galaxy A52 and A72 have seen all kinds of leaks over the last few days and many believe the official announcement of the phones will happen at the March 17 event.

The Galaxy A series has become an important piece of the company recently and the two phones are expected to have great features.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung India has launched the Galaxy M12 after the successful release of the M11 and M21 last year. Here’s what the official Samsung India page says about the new phone:

The #MonsterReloaded Galaxy M12 comes with stunning Infinity-V Display with 90Hz refresh rate, powerful 8nm Exynos processor on top of massive 6000mAh battery for extended battery life and best-in-class True 48MP Quad Camera with ISOCELL plus technology.

Here are the details on the variants, availability and price for the Galaxy M12:

Galaxy M12 is available in Black, Blue and White colours and is priced at INR 10999 for 4GB + 64 GB variant and INR 13499 for 6GB + 128 GB variant. Galaxy M12 will be available across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select Retail stores starting March 18, 2021.

New iPhone SE?

The rumored March Apple event has brought up all kinds of information on the products that the company could announce this month. Among the products that have been rumored if a new Apple iPhone SE. The SE saw its return last year and a rumor like this does make sense. For a while, Apple stayed away from the series, which saw some success with its first release back in early 2016.

The iPhone SE is an interesting option since it doesn’t bring all the top specs from other iPhones but it does offer a much lower price. The 2021 iPhone SE has not been confirmed but we’ll soon find out since the event is rumored for this month.

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo and Oppo Find X3 Lite

Oppo recently held an online event to make the global launch of several phones. Here are the specs for each phone (info from Gadgets 360):

Oppo Find X3 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.2, based on Android 11 OS. It comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) 10-bit curved edged display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The new Oppo Find X3 Neo also runs on ColorOS 11.2, based on Android 11 OS. It comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Coming to Oppo Find X3 Lite, it runs on ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11 OS. It sports dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The phone features a smaller 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and brightness of 430 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo X60 Series

The company has confirmed that the Vivo X60 series will launch on March 25. Three phones in the lineup have already been announced in China. The company has revealed that the series will come to India but it is unclear which phones will see a release there.

The specifications from the phones are already known since they were recently launched in China. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro both feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The highest option available features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is also an X60 Pro+ which features specs such as a 50MP camera and 4,200 mAh battery.

We’ll keep you updated when there is more info on these devices.



