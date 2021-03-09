Motorola Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 Launched In India

Motorola has launched two new Moto G smartphones in India. The two devices are the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30. The announcements were expected as reports said it would be happening on Tuesday. The phones have launched and here we have all the info on them:

Moto G10 Power

The Moto G series is back with another Power variant. The last time we saw one was last year with the release of the G9 Power. The variant focuses on offering more battery for the users. These are the specs for the Moto G10 Power (info from GSMArena):

IPS LCD

6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio)

720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Android 11

Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460

Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)

Adreno 610

microSDXC

64GB 4GB RAM

48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

HDR

Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity

Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable

Fast charging 20W

The Moto G10 Power offers a lower price than the G30 but the difference is not much. The device will launch in just one configuration in India, 4GB/64GB. The main difference between the Power device and the Moto G30 is that the Power offers more battery. The phone will be available through Flipkart starting on March 16. The price is INR 9,999 ($135).

Moto G30

IPS LCD, 90Hz

6.5 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)

720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)

Android 11

Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662

Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

Adreno 610

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm

HDR

Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Fast charging 20W

GSMArena reports that the Moto G30 will only come in one configuration, 4GB/64GB. The price is INR 10,999 ($150). The device will be available in two color options through Flipkart starting on March 17.

The Moto G30 is the more expensive of the two devices announced in India today. The higher price means a better camera setup, with the primary being 64MP. There is also a 6.5″ 90Hz HD+ LCD along with a 13MP front camera.

Motorola has already released other devices in the Moto G series. The Moto G10 is a budget smartphone that features some solid specs. This is no surprise since the Moto G series has always focused on bringing phones for less than $300. The different names between the Moto G10 and Moto G30 may be a bit confusing but they’re all budget devices you should consider if you’re looking to spend just a few hundred on a new phone. There are some differences between them but it’s not much, mostly on the camera and display department.

We will keep you updated if Motorola decides to make more announcements on the Moto G series.

What do you think about the new Moto G devices? Are you planning to pick up one of them? What are your thoughts on the prices? Let us know in the comments.



