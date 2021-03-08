Motorola Moto G8 Power vs. G9 Power – Is It Worth Upgrading?

The Moto G9 Power will soon stop being the current release because of the Moto G10 Power. But the Moto G Power series appears to still have some popularity from previous releases such as the Moto G8 Power. The G9 Power and G8 Power aren’t that old so many are probably looking at the differences to see if the phones are worth upgrading for. Here are the specs and everything you need to know (specs from PhoneArena):
Size:
6.4 inches (G8 Power)
6.8 inches (G9 Power)
Resolution:
2300 x 1080 pixels, 19:9 ratio, 397 PPI
1640 x 720 pixels, 20.5:9 ratio, 263 PPI
Technology:
IPS LCD
IPS LCD
Screen-to-body:
86.13 %
84.51 %
Features:
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
60Hz refresh rate, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
System chip:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SM6125
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SM6115
Processor:
Octa-core, 2000 MHz, Kryo 260, 64-bit, 11 nm
Octa-core, 2000 MHz, Kryo 260, 64-bit, 11 nm
GPU:
Adreno 610
Adreno 610
RAM:
4GB
4GB
Internal storage:
64GB (eMMC 5.1)
128GB
Storage expansion:
microSDXC up to 512 GB
microSDXC up to 512 GB
Device type:
Smartphone
Smartphone
OS:
Android (10)
Android (10)
Capacity:
5000 mAh
6000 mAh
Type:
Li – Polymer, Not user replaceable
Not user replaceable
Charging:
Motorola TurboPower
Motorola TurboPower
Rear:
Quad camera
Triple camera
Main camera:
16 MP (PDAF)
64 MP (PDAF)
Specifications:
Aperture size: F1.7; Sensor size: 1/2.8″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Second camera:
8 MP (Telephoto, PDAF)
2 MP (Macro, Autofocus)
Specifications:
Optical zoom: 2.0x; Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/4″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.75 μm
Third camera:
8 MP (Ultra-wide)
2 MP (Depth information)
Specifications:
Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/4″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.75 μm
Fourth camera:
2 MP (Macro)
Specifications:
Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/5″; Pixel size: 1.75 μm
Video recording:
3840×2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (60 fps)
1920×1080 (Full HD) (60 fps)
Features:
Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, EIS
Front:
16 MP (EIS, HDR, Slow-motion videos)
16 MP
Video capture:
1920×1080 (Full HD)
1920×1080 (Full HD)
Dimensions:
6.14 x 2.99 x 0.38 inches (155.95 x 75.84 x 9.63 mm)
6.78 x 3.02 x 0.38 inches (172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm)
Weight:
6.95 oz (197.0 g)
7.80 oz (221.0 g)
Materials:
Back: Plastic; Frame: Aluminum
Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic
Resistance:
Splash
Splash
Biometrics:
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
Keys:
Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
Colors:
Smoke black, Capri blue
Electric violet, Metallic sage
What’s interesting is that the Moto G8 Power and G9 Power have several similarities. Both offer the same RAM along with the processor and GPU. One of the big differences happens to be on the battery, with the latest release offering much more.
It’s tough to find many improvements between the G8 Power and G9 Power so it’s not totally a bad idea to go for the older device if you want to save a few bucks. Remember, the G10 Power is said to be coming soon so it’s also not a bad idea to see what that one will offer and what the price will be before going for a G9 Power or G8 Power.