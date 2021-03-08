Motorola Moto G8 Power vs. G9 Power – Is It Worth Upgrading?

The Moto G9 Power will soon stop being the current release because of the Moto G10 Power. But the Moto G Power series appears to still have some popularity from previous releases such as the Moto G8 Power. The G9 Power and G8 Power aren’t that old so many are probably looking at the differences to see if the phones are worth upgrading for. Here are the specs and everything you need to know (specs from PhoneArena):

Size: 6.4 inches (G8 Power) 6.8 inches (G9 Power)

Resolution: 2300 x 1080 pixels, 19:9 ratio, 397 PPI 1640 x 720 pixels, 20.5:9 ratio, 263 PPI

Technology: IPS LCD IPS LCD

Screen-to-body: 86.13 % 84.51 %

Features: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor 60Hz refresh rate, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor System chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SM6125 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SM6115 Processor: Octa-core, 2000 MHz, Kryo 260, 64-bit, 11 nm Octa-core, 2000 MHz, Kryo 260, 64-bit, 11 nm GPU: Adreno 610 Adreno 610 RAM: 4GB 4GB Internal storage: 64GB (eMMC 5.1) 128GB Storage expansion: microSDXC up to 512 GB microSDXC up to 512 GB Device type: Smartphone Smartphone OS: Android (10) Android (10) Capacity: 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Type: Li – Polymer, Not user replaceable Not user replaceable Charging: Motorola TurboPower Motorola TurboPower Rear: Quad camera Triple camera Main camera: 16 MP (PDAF) 64 MP (PDAF) Specifications: Aperture size: F1.7; Sensor size: 1/2.8″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Second camera: 8 MP (Telephoto, PDAF) 2 MP (Macro, Autofocus) Specifications: Optical zoom: 2.0x; Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/4″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.75 μm Third camera: 8 MP (Ultra-wide) 2 MP (Depth information) Specifications: Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/4″; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.75 μm Fourth camera: 2 MP (Macro) Specifications: Aperture size: F2.2; Sensor size: 1/5″; Pixel size: 1.75 μm Video recording: 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (60 fps) 1920×1080 (Full HD) (60 fps) Features: Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, EIS Front: 16 MP (EIS, HDR, Slow-motion videos) 16 MP Video capture: 1920×1080 (Full HD) 1920×1080 (Full HD) Dimensions: 6.14 x 2.99 x 0.38 inches (155.95 x 75.84 x 9.63 mm) 6.78 x 3.02 x 0.38 inches (172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm) Weight: 6.95 oz (197.0 g) 7.80 oz (221.0 g) Materials: Back: Plastic; Frame: Aluminum Back: Plastic; Frame: Plastic Resistance: Splash Splash Biometrics: Fingerprint (touch) Fingerprint (touch) Keys: Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key Colors: Smoke black, Capri blue Electric violet, Metallic sage

What’s interesting is that the Moto G8 Power and G9 Power have several similarities. Both offer the same RAM along with the processor and GPU. One of the big differences happens to be on the battery, with the latest release offering much more.

It’s tough to find many improvements between the G8 Power and G9 Power so it’s not totally a bad idea to go for the older device if you want to save a few bucks. Remember, the G10 Power is said to be coming soon so it’s also not a bad idea to see what that one will offer and what the price will be before going for a G9 Power or G8 Power.



