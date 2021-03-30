Netflix Australia – What’s Coming and Leaving In April

Netflix Australia is getting lots of new content next month but the service will also be losing a long list of series and films. Here’s what’s coming and leaving the service in Australia for the month of April (What’s on Netflix):

Coming

April 1

47 Ronin (2013)

The American (2010)

Augusta: Osage County (2013)

Beethoven (1992)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

Cruising (1980)

Daylight (1996)

Deliverance (1972)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Everest (2015)

The Express (2008)

First Knight (1995)

The Green Mile (1999)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (Season 1)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Prank Encounters (Season 2)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower (2013)

Sleepers (1996)

Soylent Green (1973)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Tersanjung: The Movie (2021)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

The Swarm (1978)

Trainwreck (2015)

The Truth About Charlie (2002)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Without a Paddle (2004)

Worn Stories (Limited Series)

Zog (2018)

April 2

Bitter Daisies (Season 2)

Concrete Cowboy (2021)

God Calling (2018)

I Met a Girl (2020)

Irul (2021)

Just Say Yes (2021)

Madame Claude (2021)

Run (2020)

Sky High (2020)

Stateless (Limited Series)

The Serpent (Limited Series)

Tale of the Nine Tailed (Season 1)

April 4

Apollo 11 (2019)

April 5

Coded Bias (2020)

Family Reunion (Part 3)

April 7

The Big Day (Collection 2)

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021)

Snabba Cash (Season 1)

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)

Upin & Ipin (Seasons)

The Wedding Coach (Season 1)

April 8

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)

Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020)

The Way of the House Husband (Season 1)

April 9

Have You Seen the Fireflies (2021)

Night in Paradise (2021)

Thunder Force (2021)

April 11

Don’t Be The First One (New Episode)

Downton Abbey (2019)

April 13

Mighty Express (Season 3)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series)

April 14

The Soul (2021)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Season 1)

Love and Monsters (2020)

April 15

Dark City: Beneath the Beat (2020)

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Multiple Seasons)

Ride or Die (2021)

April 16

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 4)

Into the Beat (2020)

Strange Daastaans (2021)

Alpha (2018)

Arlo The Alligator Boy (Season 1)

April 18

Abominable (2019)

Good Boys (2019)

April 19

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2)

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2)

April 21

Zero (Season 1)

April 23

Shadow and Bone (Season 1)

April 29

Yasuke (Season 1)

April 30

Leaving

April 1

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

706 (2019)

A Billion Colour Story (2016)

A Man Called God (1 Season)

Bad Boys (1995)

Beyond All Boundaries (2013)

Born to Be Free (2016)

Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Cain and Abel (1 Season)

De Sicario a Youtuber (2017)

Dogtown and Z-Boys (2001)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (200^)

Fast Five (2011)

The First Wives Club (1996)

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

Furious 7 (2015)

Happily N’Ever After (2006)

I Am Maria (2018)

JingleKids (1 Season)

La Bamba (1987)

Mandobasar Galpo (2017)

Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (1 Season)

Next Friday (2000)

Operation Odessa (2018)

Rukh (2017)

The Search for Life in Space (2016)

The Seventh Sign (1988)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Sniper: legacy (2014)

Socha Na Tha (2005)

The Spy Who Fell to Earth (2019)

The Swan Princess (1994)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Top End Wedding (2019)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

When the Game Stands Tall (2014)

April 2

Azhar (2016)

Horror Story (2013)

April 4

Jack Taylor (2016)

April 5

Backfire (2019)

Lupt (2018)

April 10

Earth to Luna (1 Season)

April 13

Club Friday to Be Continued – My Beautiful Tomboy (1 Season)

O-Negative, Love Can’t Be Designed (1 Season)

April 14

Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)

April 16

Four Seasons in Havana (1 Season)

The Liar (1 Season)

April 17

Footprints in the Sand (1 Season)

La Femme (1 Season)

April 18

Jeopardy! (2 Collections)

April 20

Club Friday To Be Continued – Friend & Enemy (1 Season)

Club Friday To Be Continued – The Promise (1 Season)

What’s on Netflix points out that this is not the full list of content leaving in April since there could be more announcements later on.

What are you planning to watch? What do you think of the content leaving next month? Let us know in the comments.